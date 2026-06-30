New York Yankees Announce Amed Rosario Lineup Decision Against Tigers’ Tarik Skubal

The New York Yankees are looking to get off the scheid on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. New York has lost its last five MLB games, and Tuesday’s contest against the Tigers will be no easy task, as Detroit plans to send ace Tarik Skubal (3–4, 3.32 ERA, 66 SO) to the mound.

However, the Yankees faced Tarik Skubal last week, and actually tagged him for three home runs and four runs, which is a rarity for the Tigers’ ace. Perhaps Skubal (who will pitch at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday) will be trying out for his future MLB team.

Before game two of the Tigers-Yankees series, New York released their lineup, and it features an interesting Amed Rosario decision.

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Amed Rosario Batting 2nd Against Tarik Skubal

The Yankees have shown a lot of trust in Amed Rosario against left-handed starters, and they will do the same on Tuesday, as Rosario is batting 2nd against the southpaw Tarik Skubal.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for 6/30, courtesy of UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 6/30: “P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Caballero 2B S. Jones CF M. Schuemann LF A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Underdog also did a little promo post of the matchup between Skubal and the Yankees:

“Tarik Skubal faces off against the Yankees on Tuesday night. Skubal in 3 starts since coming off IL: 16.1 IP 9 ER 6 HR Yankees offense in June: 107 R (20th in MLB) .225 BA (25th) 24.9 K% (5th highest)”

So, basically, something has to give in this matchup.

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Amed Rosario’s Season Thus Far

In 79 at-bats (against left-handed pitchers) this season, Amed Rosario has 18 hits, three doubles, 1 triple, and four home runs.

In 132 total at-bats this season, he’s batting .258 with eight home runs, and an OPS+ of 114. He’s sneakily been a very good signing for the Yankees, and he continues to hit in the top-3 of the Yankees order against lefties, but oddly enough, his batting average is actually much better against righties.

Catch the Yankees in action tonight against AL foe, the Tigers, at 7:05 p.m. New York is 48-36, and sits 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

After playing very well without Aaron Judge for a few weeks, the Yankees’ offense has hit a bit of a lull.

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