Trade Idea Sees Yankees Acquiring Top Prospect For Marcus Stroman

The New York Yankees are looking to trade Marcus Stroman and a trade idea has them dealing him to an NL team.

MLB writer Dylan Sanders of SI.com proposed a deal that would see the Yankees trading Stroman to the Atlanta Braves.

Yankees acquire:

Braves acquire:

Marcus Stroman

Cash

The proposed deal would be a one-for-one swap as the Yankees would acquire a pitching prospect while Atlanta would help solidify its rotation.

New York would acquire Kuehler who’s Atlanta’s 10th-ranked prospect. Kuehler was selected in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. The 22-year-old right-hander made it to A+ in 2024 as between A and A+, he went 3-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 12 starts. Kuehler would add to the Yankees prospect pool, and could also be used as a trade pitch in the future.

In return, Atlanta would acquire Stroman who’s in the final year of his two-year $37 million deal he signed with the Yankees. The right-hander would be a fourth or fifth starter with the Braves. With the Yankees in 2024, he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games, including 29 starts. Stroman is a two-time All-Star.

MLB Writer Likes Yankees’ Return

New York has been shopping Stroman all offseason and Sanders’ proposed deal has him being traded to the Braves.

In return, the Yankees would acquire a right-handed pitching prospect, which Sanders says is about as good as New York can do.

Sanders does wonder if the Yankees would want to acquire a right-handed pitching prospect given that is a depth of their system.

However, a big part of the trade is New York simply getting off of Stroman’s contract.

New York GM Comments on Stroman

Stroman’s name has come up in trade talks and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn’t ruling out a trade before spring training.

Speaking to Yes Network, Cashman was asked about a Stroman trade before camp and he said he would see.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Cashman said.

The Yankees GM, however, says Stroman did pitch well for New York and the team let him down.

“We were unable to convert many double plays that should have been converted last year, and that hurt him more than most… Ultimately, we as a team kind of let (Stroman) down with what we did behind him on his starts,” Cashman added.

The Yankees pitchers will report to spring training on February 11.