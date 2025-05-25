Yankees Trade Pitch Grabs 23 Home Run All-Star After Oswaldo Cabrera Update

For the past few months, New York Yankees fans have been begging for a third baseman. Unfortunately, the front office hasn’t accomplished that, playing some questionable names at the third base position. It’s a strange situation for all parties involved, but there could be a scenario where the Yankees get a trade done at the deadline.

In a recent proposal from Pinstripe Territory host Derek Levandowski, the Yankees would land one in the form of Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers.

“The Rangers do have a lot of infield depth,” Levandowski said. “This guy is an elite defender. He’s got some upside with the bat. Couple years ago, he had 23 home runs. He’s still 27 years old.

“I like this guy. Defensively, he reminds me of like a young Matt Chapman. He’s that kind of fielder. And I think there’s room to grow offensively.”

Would Rangers’ Josh Jung Be Ideal for Yankees?

Jung would be a decent addition for the New York Yankees, but it isn’t exactly like he’s a perfect player. When he’s healthy, he’s shown the ability to swing the bat at a high level. However, he played in just 46 games a season ago.

In 43 games this season, the right-handed hitting third baseman is hitting .288 with a 131 OPS+ and seven home runs. The Texas Rangers might not have much of a reason to move on from him, but if the Yankees are willing to trade any of their top prospects, Texas could be interested.

Jung seems to be healthy now, and that’s important, as the Yankees don’t want to deal with another injury. When speaking to reporters about Oswaldo Cabrera, who was playing third base for the Yankees before his gruesome injury, Aaron Boone said that it’s unlikely that he’ll return this season.

“I would say probably unlikely [he returns this season], but we probably won’t know until a week, 10 days in to where we get the doctors’ protocols and then the ramp up as you go,” he told The Post. “It was a little more involved in there, but all things considered, fairly successful, too.”

Do Yankees Need to Make Trade Before Deadline?

The New York Yankees could use help on the mound and at third base. If they want to win a World Series, some believe they need to add a position player, mainly at third base.

Unless the Yankees do that, it’s tough to say they’d be the favorites to win it all. In the American League, the Yankees are the best team right now. That’s been evident over the past year and a half.

However, Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media believes that if the Yankees are serious about winning, trading for Nolan Arenado or another third baseman needs to be part of their plans.

“There are a few intriguing options already emerging on the trade radar. Yoan Moncada of the Los Angeles Angels is a name to watch, depending on how desperate they become to offload contracts.

“If the Yankees want a true impact move, a call to the St. Louis Cardinals about Nolan Arenado might resurface. Arenado hasn’t been elite in 2025, but his glove remains Gold Glove caliber and his offensive ceiling is still dangerous. If the Yankees are serious about winning now, that could be the kind of swing they need — depending on the asking price — they would need a ton of money kicked in from the Cardinals,” he wrote.