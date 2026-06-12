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New York Yankees Trade Package for Twins’ $6.7 Million Catcher Revealed

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New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees blows a bubble while watching the game in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 13, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are steadily being linked to potential trades for a backup catcher. Yankees backstops have performed so terribly in June thus far, and it’s largely due to Austin Wells’ struggles, which were unforeseen heading into the 2026 season. New York has been rolling with Ali Sanchez and JC Escarra lately, and that tandem just isn’t going to cut it if the Yankees want to win the World Series.

One name that continues to emerge is Ryan Jeffers, who is currently injured, but still has more offensive production than all three of the Yankees’ catchers combined.

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Cincinnati Reds v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 18: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run triple against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Target Field on April 18, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer recently wrote:

“But given what they’ve gotten from their catchers, the Yankees have more cause than most to consider that kind of Hail Mary. Their 44 wRC+ from the catching position is second-worst ahead of only the Philadelphia Phillies, and there’s no way they’re bumping J.T. Realmuto. Even assuming he’s healthy in his own right, the Yankees absolutely can do that with Austin Wells. Worst-case scenario, Jeffers would work in a platoon with the lefty-hitting Wells.”

Ryan Jeffers is batting .295 this season with 7 home runs, 7 doubles, and a OPS+ of 162 in 122 at-bats. Will he keep that pace all season? It’s unlikely, but that level of production for a catcher in New York right now would be a dream.

The next part of the Yankees potentially trading for Ryan Jeffers is thinking about what they may need to give up.

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Yankees Potential Trade Offer to Acquire Ryan Jeffers

Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 17: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with Kody Clemens #2 after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on May 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Ryan Jeffers is on a one-year, $6.7 million contract, and Austin Wells is still under team control for a while, so one can assume that New York will roll with Wells for the future, but a big aspect of the MLB trade deadline is finding solid players who may be rentals that can help during a playoff push. Jeffers is that type of player.

Now, thinking of a trade package to land Jeffers, the Minnesota Twins are likely looking for a prospect haul to help propel them moving forward.

New York could throw out an offer to the Twins that includes 2 prospects: LHP Kyle Carr and SS Kaeden Kent.

For a player like Jeffers, the Yankees are unlikely to part ways with their top prospects, so this trade package offers the Twins a modest two top-20 players in the Yankees pipeline for catcher Ryan Jeffers.

Remember, Jeffers is likely a rental addition, and the Yankees may only need his services for a few months.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Trade Package for Twins’ $6.7 Million Catcher Revealed

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