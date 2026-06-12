New York Yankees Trade Package for Twins’ $6.7 Million Catcher Revealed

The New York Yankees are steadily being linked to potential trades for a backup catcher. Yankees backstops have performed so terribly in June thus far, and it’s largely due to Austin Wells’ struggles, which were unforeseen heading into the 2026 season. New York has been rolling with Ali Sanchez and JC Escarra lately, and that tandem just isn’t going to cut it if the Yankees want to win the World Series.
One name that continues to emerge is Ryan Jeffers, who is currently injured, but still has more offensive production than all three of the Yankees’ catchers combined.
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Ryan Jeffers Named Top Trade Fit for Yankees
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer recently wrote:
“But given what they’ve gotten from their catchers, the Yankees have more cause than most to consider that kind of Hail Mary. Their 44 wRC+ from the catching position is second-worst ahead of only the Philadelphia Phillies, and there’s no way they’re bumping J.T. Realmuto. Even assuming he’s healthy in his own right, the Yankees absolutely can do that with Austin Wells. Worst-case scenario, Jeffers would work in a platoon with the lefty-hitting Wells.”
Ryan Jeffers is batting .295 this season with 7 home runs, 7 doubles, and a OPS+ of 162 in 122 at-bats. Will he keep that pace all season? It’s unlikely, but that level of production for a catcher in New York right now would be a dream.
The next part of the Yankees potentially trading for Ryan Jeffers is thinking about what they may need to give up.
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Yankees Potential Trade Offer to Acquire Ryan Jeffers
Ryan Jeffers is on a one-year, $6.7 million contract, and Austin Wells is still under team control for a while, so one can assume that New York will roll with Wells for the future, but a big aspect of the MLB trade deadline is finding solid players who may be rentals that can help during a playoff push. Jeffers is that type of player.
Now, thinking of a trade package to land Jeffers, the Minnesota Twins are likely looking for a prospect haul to help propel them moving forward.
New York could throw out an offer to the Twins that includes 2 prospects: LHP Kyle Carr and SS Kaeden Kent.
For a player like Jeffers, the Yankees are unlikely to part ways with their top prospects, so this trade package offers the Twins a modest two top-20 players in the Yankees pipeline for catcher Ryan Jeffers.
Remember, Jeffers is likely a rental addition, and the Yankees may only need his services for a few months.
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