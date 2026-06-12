New York Yankees Trade Package for Twins’ $6.7 Million Catcher Revealed

The New York Yankees are steadily being linked to potential trades for a backup catcher. Yankees backstops have performed so terribly in June thus far, and it’s largely due to Austin Wells’ struggles, which were unforeseen heading into the 2026 season. New York has been rolling with Ali Sanchez and JC Escarra lately, and that tandem just isn’t going to cut it if the Yankees want to win the World Series.

One name that continues to emerge is Ryan Jeffers, who is currently injured, but still has more offensive production than all three of the Yankees’ catchers combined.

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Ryan Jeffers Named Top Trade Fit for Yankees

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer recently wrote: