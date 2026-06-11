Tigers Justin Verlander’s Recent Minor League Performance Should Draw Doubts on His Return Ability

The Detroit Tigers are in a very interesting position over the next month and a half. With reports that Tarik Skubal will return this weekend, and then Casey Mize coming back right after Skubal’s return, the Tigers, like any American League team, believe they can go on a run from July to September to secure an MLB playoff position.

If they’re going to do it, the Tigers will have to play just about as close to perfect baseball as you can, which means pushing all the right buttons if you’re AJ Hinch. With Justin Verlander’s return from a hip injury seemingly any day now, his recent Triple-A performance should draw doubts to his MLB ability, because the Tigers simply can’t afford wasteful starts anymore this season.

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Justin Verlander Roughed Up in Triple-A Start

On Wednesday, Justin Verlander got the start for the Toledo Mud Hens in what could potentially be his last rehab start, as he’s completed the minor league tour with the Tigers in his reunion season with the team, which could be Verlander’s last.

However, on Wednesday, Justin Verlander gave up four home runs in his most recent minor league start.

MLB.com writer Jason Beck wrote (on 6/11):

While the Tigers absorbed a 6-4 loss to the Twins at Comerica Park, Verlander gave up four runs, all on solo homers, over 5 2/3 innings in a 12-1 loss to the St. Paul Saints, the Twins’ top affiliate. What was hoped to be a final step before adding Verlander back into the Tigers’ rotation instead raised questions about whether the rehab process will continue.

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Justin Verlander with the Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander has pitched just one game with the Detroit Tigers this season, and it came on May 30, when he surrendered five earned runs in just 3.2 innings pitched with one strikeout.

Detroit inked Verlander to a one-year, $7.8 million contract this offseason in a reunion deal after Verlander was a solid starter last season. Of course, over his 21-year MLB career, there have been some bumps along the road with injuries, but in 2025, Verlander posted a 3.85 ERA over 152 innings with the San Francisco Giants.

While the Tigers are in no way going to get 150+ innings out of Verlander this season, it’s about maximizing what ability he has left. And how he helps benefit this current Tigers team given Verlander is only on a one-year deal, and he’s already missed 60+ games, it’s not a charity opportunity for the club to roll Verlander out to the mound every fifth day just because he spent the first 14 years of his career in Detroit.

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