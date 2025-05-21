Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Luis Gil Replacement After Injury Update

The New York Yankees have continued to play decent baseball with all the injuries they’ve faced, but there’s still a feeling that they need more at the trade deadline. With uncertainties regarding the Yankees’ rotation ahead of the trade deadline, some believe that they have to make a trade for a starter.

In a proposed trade idea from Empire Sports Media, they’d accomplish just that by landing Nick Martinez of the Cincinnati Reds. Martinez has been a reliever for much of his career, but has turned into a full-time starter in 2025, throwing the baseball at an above-average level. He currently owns a 3.66 ERA and has struck out 40 hitters in 51.2 innings. His strikeout numbers have never been too great, but he’s an above-average arm and somebody the Yankees could use.

“Finding a number three or number four starter would be fine in my opinion, and Nick Martinez serves as a great option to target at the deadline,” Ryan Garcia wrote.

“A free agent at the end of the season, a mediocre Reds team that’s stuck in a loaded National League might be willing to deal Martinez away for prospect capital, especially since he won’t be eligible for the Qualifying Offer this winter.”

Yankees in Need of Pitching Help

With the latest news on New York Yankees Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, they might need an arm sooner rather than later. According to a report from RotoBaller, he’s on track in his throwing program, but there could be a scenario where he doesn’t return to the rotation until July. If the Yankees have to wait until July, things could be in a weird spot, as they’d be uncertain if Gil can give them the innings they need and wouldn’t have much time to address the need.

“New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil (lat) is still on track in his throwing program, according to manager Aaron Boone, and he’s targeting a return to the mound in two to three weeks. Gil suffered a strained right lat during a bullpen session in spring training in Tampa on Feb. 28 and has was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 24 before the start of the regular season. Even if the 26-year-old doesn’t suffer any setbacks as he continues to ramp up is right arm, he may not be able to make his 2025 debut until July,” they wrote.

Previous Interest Reignited

According to a report from Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the New York Yankees had interest in Martinez at the deadline last year.

This was when Martinez was a reliever, so the Yankees might have their eyes set on a different starter, but it’s notable that there was reported interest in the right-hander.

“Nick Martinez is owed a total of $14 million this season and has a $12 million player option for next year. The 33-year-old is an additional option that can serve as a reliever or starter. He is already up to 68 innings for the Reds, but has a 2.88 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with just three walks across his last 25 innings. Martinez uses six different pitches and would give the Yankees some versatility on their staff,” he wrote.

Martinez is on a one-year, $21 million deal. He’s set to hit free agency at the end of the season, making him a potential rental. For the contending Yankees, however, it might be a good thing.