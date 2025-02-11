‘Bold’ Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Dealing Impact Starter to Rival Mets

The New York Yankees have a surplus of starting pitching and one trade pitch has them dealing one to their rival New York Mets.

The Mets could use another starter and Jacob Mountz of FanSided proposed a ‘bold’ trade that would see the Yankees trading Clarke Schmidt to the Mets.

Yankees acquire:

Mets acquire:

The proposed deal would be intriguing as the Mets would bolster its rotation while the Yankees would acquire a top prospect and a veteran pitcher

Acuna is the Mets’ 12th-ranked prospect and he made his MLB debut in 2024. The middle infielder can compete for the Yankees’ starting second baseman job or be a utility player for New York. With the Mets in 2024, he hit .308 with 39 ABs.

Brazoban, meanwhile, is 35-years-old and would be a bullpen piece for the Yankees. In 2024 with the Mets, the right-hander went 1-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 39 games between the Miami Marlins and Mets.

In return, the Yankees would trade Schmidt to the Mets. Schmidt could be a fourth or fifth starter for New York as he has three years left of control. With the Yankees in 2024, he went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Mets Trade

The proposed deal makes sense for both teams as the Mets get another starter while the Yankees get a potential impact infielder and a reliever.

“At $3.6 million, the 28-year-old starter won’t be very expensive this season,” Mountz wrote. “Schmidt will be under club control through 2027 offering the Mets a quality mid-rotation starter to pair with Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea. Trading Schmidt leaves Marcus Stroman, JT Brubaker, Chase Hampton, Will Warren, Zach Messinger and Allan Winans as starting options for the Yankees.”

As for the Yankees, Mountz believes Acuna would be the prized possesions for the Yankees who need to add more young talent.

“Headlining the package to the Yankees would be Mets no. 12 prospect Luisangel Acuna, brother of MVP superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.,” Mountz added. “The younger Acuna has experience at shortstop, second base and in the outfield… Acuna is only 22 (will be 23 this March). With a little more development, he could become a well-rounded superstar…. Brazoban is 35 years old but made his debut in 2022 and is still in pre-arbitration. He is set for Arb-1 in 2026. Both he and Acuna would offer the Yankees plenty of team control.”

Whether or not the Yankees and Mets would actually do this trade is to be seen. But, Mountz thinks the deal does make sense for both trams.

Yankees Owner Believes Team is Better

New York lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and then saw Juan Soto leave to join the Mets in the offseason.

However, the Yankees have done a good replacing the roster and general manager Brian Cashman is happy with what he has accomplished.

“You can’t replace a Juan Soto,” Cashman told ESPN. “So how do you cushion the blow and diversify that throughout the lineup? And then the defense was a real problem on our roster. We had a bad defensive team. We have an opportunity to upgrade the defense at the same time, which will improve our run prevention and our pitching. So, getting more athletic, getting more protection on the defensive front while still trying to provide good, strong balance on the offensive side was, ultimately, the simple framework.”

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, meanwhile, says the team is better.

“Some people may disagree with me,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner told the YES Network. “But some people will agree with me: I think we have a better team right now than we did a year ago today.”

New York’s marquee additions were Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Devin Williams.