Trade Pitch Has Yankees Dealing Stroman to Re-Acquire Infielder in 3-Player Deal

The New York Yankees have been looking to trade Marcus Stroman and one trade pitch has them re-acquiring an infielder.

The Yankees have a need at second base or third base, depending on where Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter shared a trade pitch that sees the Yankees filling that need in a deal that involves Stroman going to the Texas Rangers.

Yankees acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense for both sides as New York gets out of Stroman’s contract while also filling a need in the infield. Texas, meanwhile, adds starting pitching depth, while also acquiring a prospect for Smith who projects to be a bench bat.

Smith was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Yankees. However, in 2021, New York traded Smith in a massive deal to acquire Joey Gallo. Smith made his MLB debut in 2022 and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024, while also being part of Texas’ World Series championship in 2023. Smith could play third base for the Yankees and last season, he hit .258 with 13 home runs and 62 RBIs.

Stroman, meanwhile, is in the second year of his two-year $37 million deal. The right-hander struggled with the Yankees in 2023 going 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA. He didn’t appear in a playoff game as he was left off the roster.

Flores, meanwhile, is a catcher/first base prospect who played in AA last season. In AA, the 25-year-old hit .274 with 15 home runs and 33 RBIs in 65 games.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Rangers Trade

The proposed deal does make sense for both sides as it helps fill a need for both teams.

Reuter, meanwhile, thinks Smith would get a chance to be an everyday third baseman for the Yankees. Texas, meanwhile, desperately needs to add pitching depth which Stroman would give them.

“In hindsight, the New York Yankees clearly made a mistake when they traded Josh Smith and Ezequiel Durán to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Joey Gallo at the 2021 trade deadline,” Reuter wrote. “A do-over of sorts could now solve a glaring roster hole. Smith, 27, found his way into an expanded role last season filling in for the injured Josh Jung at third base. He ended up putting together a breakout season.

“With Jung back to full health, Smith is expected to return to a utility role, so the Rangers might be willing to move him in the right deal,” Reuter added. “He would fill a void on the infield for the Yankees, and with club control through 2028, serves as more than just a stopgap.

‘On the flip side, the Rangers would make sense as a landing spot for Marcus Stroman, who the Yankees have been trying to offload since they signed Max Fried shortly after the winter meetings wrapped. He would provide some welcome insurance to a rotation that is relying heavily on Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle, who pitched a combined 23.1 innings in 2024,” Reuter concluded.

As Reuter writes, Smith is now a utility player, so perhaps Texas is open to dealing him for itching help which makes the deal make sense.

New York Trying to Trade Stroman

The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year deal to bolster the rotation but he struggled and is no longer needed.

New York’s rotation is set to feature Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt. With that, the Yankees have been trying to trade Stroman. The team is even open to paying down his salary to make the deal work, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“The Yankees are still trying to trade Marcus Stroman and are willing to pay down his $18M salary,” Heyman wrote.

Stroman is a two-time All-Star.