Trade Pitch Has Yankees Acquiring Star Infielder From Rival in Blockbuster

The New York Yankees are in their World Series window and one trade pitch has them acquiring a superstar shortstop infielder from their division rival.

The Yankees have Anthony Volpe at shortstop, but Nick Prasad of Last Word on Sports believes New York should include him in a package for Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees acquire:

Blue Jays acquire:

The proposed deal would be interesting as the Yankees would bolster its lineup even more with Bichette. Toronto, meanwhile, parts ways with a star player in the final year of his deal for two MLB players and a prospect who wasn’t named. But wouldn’t be one of New York’s top prospects.

Bichette is a two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader. The shortstop could be a potential leadoff hitter for the Yankees’ and would be able to get on base ahead of Aaron Judge.

In return, Volpe would no longer be needed but would be a good get for the Jays. Cabrera, meanwhile, could potentially start at third base as both players would help Toronto reset to a younger core going forward.

Analyst Explains Why Yankees Should Acquire Bichette

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that Toronto has received trade interest on Bichette.

If the Blue Jays are going to move Bichette, Prasad believes the Yankees’ would be a perfect fit for the star shortstop.

“It has become apparent to baseball fans in the American League East that Bichette seems to be “checked out” in Toronto,” Prasad wrote. “The two-time all-star was on and off with injury in 2024, limiting his at-bats to 333, and keeping his numbers silent. His previous three seasons were healthy, bringing 20-plus home runs, 60-plus home runs, and a .300-plus batting average.

“Bichette would be a good investment on the infield and in the lineup, especially if he can maintain health. A change of scenery to where baseball is taken in vain, his success may skyrocket. How do we get him to the Bronx? A packaged deal would include a main infielder such as Volpe or Cabrera and a prospect,” Prasad added.

Bichette dealt with injuries in 2024 as he played in just 81 games. He’s entering the final year of club control in 2025.

Brian Cashman Focused on Creating the Best Team Possible

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says the goal is for New York to have the best team possible.

The Yankees lost in the World Series to the LA Dodgers and lost Juan Soto in free agency. But, New York has done a nice job adding pieces like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams to better its roster.

“My job is to find a way to make us as quality as we can year in and year out,” Cashman said. “We’ll vet every opportunity out there. He’s been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people’s sides. He’s now into free agency. I’m sure he’s got a boatload of choices. Players like him make a lot of money. I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras. I certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he’s been a part of. But, that’s as far as I’ll say at this point.”

The Yankees have the second-best odds to win the World Series according to DraftKings.