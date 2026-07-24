New York Yankees Trade Prediction Swaps Spencer Jones for Braves Catcher

The MLB trade deadline is just 10 days away, and the New York Yankees figure to be at the forefront of headlines.

Along with bullpen support, the Yankees’ biggest need is thought to be catching help, as Austin Wells’ struggles continue to rear their ugly head. Wells is batting .163 with six home runs, 13 RBI, and 33 hits in 200+ at-bats.

If Yankees top catcher trade targets like Ryan Jeffers, Hunter Goodman, and Shea Langeliers are unavailable, one option the Yankees could think about trading for is Atlanta Braves‘ backup catcher Joey Bart.

It’s not the most lavish trade candidate, but the Braves could be willing to part ways with Bart as Sean Murphy is set to return soon.

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Yankees-Braves Trade Idea Offloads Spencer Jones for Joey Bart

Yankees’ outfielder Spencer Jones stands out as one of the top trade candidates this deadline cycle, and his strikeout numbers are just far too high to believe that he will figure it out at the big league level.

In this hypothetical trade prediction, the New York Yankees link with the Atlanta Braves in a trade that sends OF Spencer Jones to Atlanta in exchange for C Joey Bart and prospect Herick Hernandez.

Herick Hernandez is the Braves’ ninth-ranked prospect.

Across 37 total games played this season, Joey Bart has four home runs, 13 RBI, and 20 hits in 94 at-bats. That’s just 13 fewer hits than Austin Wells in nearly 130 fewer ABs.

Spencer Jones is batting .224 over his first 76 at-bats, but more concerning, over that sample size, he has struck out 35 times, which makes his strikeout rate very close to 50%.

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Is This a Good Trade Idea for the Yankees to Make?

If the Yankees are actually going to offload Spencer Jones, this could be the best trade haul they could get in return.

With every passing MLB at-bat that Jones strikes out, it feels like his trade value continues to take a hit, and this trade idea would at least secure a catcher in the process, along with an LHP in Herick Hernandez, who is close to becoming MLB-ready.

As far as the Yankees’ overall trade deadline plans, the growing belief is that Hunter Goodman and Ryan Jeffers likely won’t be available unless someone absolutely blows away either the Rockies or Twins with a massive package, so the other catcher options that feel more attainable include Joey Bart, Jonah Heim, and Tyler Stephenson.

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