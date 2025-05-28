Yankees Trade Proposal Reunites With Former Dud in Questionable Move

During the 2021 campaign, the New York Yankees acquired Andrew Heaney, a left-handed starter who is now with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heaney was terrible in his 12 outings, allowing 29 earned runs, posting a 7.32 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

He’s a decent arm, as there’s a reason he’s been in the league for 12 years. There’s no such thing as a 12-year big leaguer who doesn’t throw the baseball at a high level, and he’s proven that. He’s a career 4.40 ERA arm, and has been relied on in big moments throughout his career, including the 2023 postseason with the Texas Rangers, where he allowed five earned runs in 11.0 innings.

Searching for potential trade deadline candidates, RJ Anderson of CBS Sports named him a player who will likely be traded.

“Impending free agents Andrew Heaney and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa are logical candidates to go, and it would only make sense to explore the market for relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana,” wrote Anderson.

“If the Pirates really want to get bold, how about shopping catcher Joey Bart? He was a savvy addition last April, but he’s already in his late 20s and the Pirates could use the rest of the season to figure out what they have in young backstops Endy Rodríguez and Henry Davis.”

Yankees Interested in Adding Starting Pitching

Following Anderson’s report, Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News predicted that the New York Yankees could trade for him, noting that the Pittsburgh Pirates are headed for a rebuild and that moving veterans should be part of their plans.

“The Pirates are clearly heading for a rebuild, and letting veterans nearing free agency block young talent is not the best way to do that. Heaney is on a one-year deal and could be a valuable piece for the Yankees. The Yankees lost Gerrit Cole in the offseason and Luis Gil is still on the injured list. Marcus Stroman is seemingly not going to get another chance as well,” he wrote.

If the Yankees want any, they’ll have to hope that he’s much better this time around. He’s posted a 3.41 ERA in 60.2 innings, throwing the baseball arguably better than ever outside of the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A Low Risk, High Reward Trade

Every report has suggested that the New York Yankees will be interested in adding a starter at the deadline. The most recent one came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who said the Yankees are aggressively searching for a right-handed bat at third base and are looking for another starter.

“The Yankees are aggressively searching for a right-handed bat, preferably a third baseman, while also looking for another starter,” he wrote.

It’s uncertain who the Yankees are willing to part ways with in their farm system, but they shouldn’t have to give up much for the 33-year-old Heaney.

He’s playing on a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

If anything, this could be an opportunity for the Yankees to add a decent left-handed starter and go out and make another big move.

Given that he doesn’t make much, this wouldn’t impact the Yankees much in terms of their books.