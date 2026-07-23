New York Yankees’ Trade Target Sends Out 2-Word Post Amid Rumors

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They were able to take two out of three from the Pirates.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Yankees’ Trade Target Sends Out 2-Word Post

As always, the Yankees head into the trade deadline as a team looking to buy.

One player that has been reported to be on their radar is Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

On Wednesday, Jeffers sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

There were over 2,300 likes on the post.

Jeffers wrote: “told ya”

Jeffers is currently batting .287 with 41 hits, nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 28 runs and one stolen base in 43 games.

He has spent all seven years of his MLB career with the Twins.

The 29-year-old was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@acard023: “YANKEE”

@eastharlemluigi: “Pack your bags, Bro. The Yankees are calling”

@austfrost26: “You’ll be in pinstripes soon enough”

@theyankeeshotline: “Yankees legend In a few days”

@kobe.airlines.g.duran: “Stay with the twins please 🫡🫡🫡🫡”

@moises_emanuel_morales: “Start packing ur bags cause the Yanks are getting u sooner or later👀👀👀”

@jasper18127: “Best catcher in the league”

@10kprodzzz: “Remember the name ryan jeffers pal”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.

Following the Pirates, the Yankees will now head on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.