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New York Yankees’ Trade Target Sends Out 2-Word Post Amid Rumors

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 14: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 14, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Indians 6-3 in seven innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They were able to take two out of three from the Pirates.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Yankees’ Trade Target Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyRyan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins hits a three-run home run off Colin Rea #53 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) in the third inning at Wrigley Field on July 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

As always, the Yankees head into the trade deadline as a team looking to buy.

One player that has been reported to be on their radar is Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

On Wednesday, Jeffers sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

There were over 2,300 likes on the post.

Jeffers wrote: “told ya”

Jeffers is currently batting .287 with 41 hits, nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 28 runs and one stolen base in 43 games.

He has spent all seven years of his MLB career with the Twins.

The 29-year-old was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Fans React

GettyRyan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting a solo homer during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 21, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@acard023: “YANKEE”

@eastharlemluigi: “Pack your bags, Bro. The Yankees are calling”

@austfrost26: “You’ll be in pinstripes soon enough”

@theyankeeshotline: “Yankees legend In a few days”

GettyRyan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@kobe.airlines.g.duran: “Stay with the twins please 🫡🫡🫡🫡”

@moises_emanuel_morales: “Start packing ur bags cause the Yanks are getting u sooner or later👀👀👀”

@jasper18127: “Best catcher in the league”

@10kprodzzz: “Remember the name ryan jeffers pal”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.

Following the Pirates, the Yankees will now head on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees’ Trade Target Sends Out 2-Word Post Amid Rumors

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