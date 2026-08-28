Yankees Make Trent Grisham Change Ahead of Crucial Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox still have one of the best rivalries in all of baseball, and given how tight things are in the American League East an AL Wild Card races, both are fighting to get the best position ahead of the 2026 post-season.

On Friday, the two historic rivals will begin a critical four-game set that could decide the fate of both teams in 2026, and given that just two games separate them in the standings, it may be the most important series of the year for both teams thus far. Now, the Yankees have revealed their lineup ahead of game one, and it’s safe to say that after losing a series to the Astros, it’s no shock to see some changes for New York.

Trent Grisham Moved Down the Order by Aaron Boone

While the Yankees have been playing well as of late, the offense is still looking for a spark to bring the consistency, and ahead of game one, they’ve made plenty of changes to the lineup, including a change from Trent Grisham, who has been leading off for much of the past few weeks.

However, against left-hander Patrick Sandoval for Boston, he has been moved down the order, while still playing center field with the Yankees announcing their lineup ahead of a crucial battle with their biggest rivals.

This move makes sense for New York, as they look to get more right-handed hitters into the lineup with both Heliot Ramos (hitting fourth) and Paul Goldschmidt (leading off) both returning to the lineup against Sandoval.

Can the Yankees Take Down Their Biggest Rival?

While the Red Sox have been one of baseball’s hottest teams since the start of July, the Yankees have struggled for consistent dominance over long stretches, and as a result, the two teams are now separated by just two games, despite Boston being in last place in the division standings just two months ago.

One player that can spark that offensive turnaround is Grisham, who has shown he can be an impact bat in recent times, but given that he’s hitting just .217 with a .725 OPS on the season, it’s easy to see why the team hope a change like this could spark him. In center field, Grisham is one of the most reliable players in all of baseball, but against the left-handed Sandoval, he’ll need to be on top of his game to take down a red-hot Red Sox team.

While both teams will have chances to get hot in September ahead of the post-season, this is a four-game set that could define the results of both franchises over the next month, and with so much star power on both rosters, this should be must-see for Red Sox fans, Yankees fans and neutral fans alike.