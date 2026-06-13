Yankees Make Trent Grisham Injury Announcement During Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees were handed some concerning injury news on starting center fielder Trent Grisham.

In the top of the sixth inning, Grisham singled on a line drive to center field and advanced to second base as the throw went home. As the ball went back to second, Grisham slid into second, and his ankle seemed to bend in the wrong direction.

After the Blue Jays challenged the safe call at second base, Grisham was leaving the field. After the call was confirmed, Max Schuemann replaced Grisham as a pinch runner due to the injury to the center fielder.

Grisham was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs before exiting the game due to an injury.

Grisham Struggling With Yankees

After accepting the Yankees’ qualifying offer this offseason, Grisham has struggled this season.

Grisham is the Yankees’ starting center fielder, but the offense hasn’t been there as he’s hitting just .232 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs, but he is starting to turn a corner. In his last seven games, he’s hitting .400, and in the last 15, he’s hitting .328.

Earlier this season, Grisham did leave a game due to a knee injury, but he avoided the IL as he avoided any major injury.

“Anytime you get something in your knee, I guess you’re a little worried,” Grisham said. “Like I said last night, I was pretty optimistic just with how I was feeling that there would be no structural damage, but it’s still good to get the news.”

Grisham, meanwhile, did reveal he’s dealt with a knee injury for most of the season, but it’s been nothing serious.

“There’s some inflammation, some bruising, a few times this year – but it’s kind of unrelated,” Grisham said. “It’s more on the top of the knee, the kneecap, where I was bruising everything. It was hurting me more on the inside.”

The hope is this injury isn’t serious, as the Yankees are already without star outfielder Aaron Judge for multiple weeks due to an injury.

New York Confident in Group

Despite Judge being injured, the Yankees have continued to play well, which isn’t a surprise for Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“I’ve always felt like we’ve had a really good team,” manager Aaron Boone said. “You take the best player in the world out, that’s going to have an impact. But we have people capable of stepping in and doing their job, and they have done a good job of that the last few days. Again, these series are great because, obviously, you pick up three wins, which is huge. You take wins whenever you can get them. But with having seemingly the entire roster really contributing in meaningful ways in winning scenarios, you love that.”

The Yankees are in a fight for first place in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays, so the team needs to continue to win despite the injuries.

New York entered its series with the Blue Jays with a record of 41-26, which is tied for the top spot in the AL East. The Yankees are 7.5-games up on a Wild Card spot though.