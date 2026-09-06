New York Yankees Triple-A Team Makes Heartfelt Anthony Volpe Post

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

After losing the first game, they are coming off a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Yankees Triple-A Team Makes Heartfelt Anthony Volpe Post

Last month, the Yankees sent Anthony Volpe down to Triple-A.

Over the weekend, the SWB RailRiders made a heartfelt post of Volpe with a fan.

They wrote: “When you can’t believe you just got a high-five from @anthonyvolpe 🤯

Shout-out to this Western Wayne little leaguer, who was part of tonight’s pregame @dickshouseofsport Field of Dreams team!”

There were over 500 likes on the post.

Social Media Buzzing On Volpe

Volpe has been playing well over the last few weeks.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@concretecityccs: “Anthony Volpe over his last 5 games: 12-for-17 | 5 HR | 6 RBI | 4 SB HE IS RED HOT IN AAA 👀🔥”

@Conor_Green51: “George Lombard now has 2 hits in his last 6 games. Average down to .244. On top of the defensive miscues. Meanwhile Anthony Volpe has 10 home runs since August 7th down in Triple-A. Have to wonder if Volpe is the best option at shortstop come playoff time.”

@ChrisCoop_: “Daily Volpe AAA HR, his 10th since being sent down on August 7th. This one pulled to LF on a sweeper low and in at 101.1 mph / 26 deg / 360 ft Volpe entered today with a slash of: 108 PAs .287/.380/.660 (1.040 OPS) 9 HRs + 6 SBs 17 RBIs”

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

At one point, he was among the top prospects in all of baseball.

The 25-year-old has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 44-30 in 74 games away from the Bronx).