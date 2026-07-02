New York Yankees ‘Unlikely’ To Stay Quiet as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

The New York Yankees are expected to make waves as the MLB trade deadline nears.

They need immediate support behind the plate, and one insider is confident that the organization is unlikely to remain quiet.

Yankees Gear Up for Trade Deadline

General manager Brian Cashman is known to make necessary splashes during the summer months before the trade deadline.

However, it’s also been noted that adding a catcher midseason comes with risk.

Given New York’s need to add support behind the plate, the franchise is in a predicament.

As detailed by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, “Catcher is a different situation; despite their offensive woes at the position, introducing a new catcher into the mix could disrupt the pitching staff, which currently owns the best ERA in the Majors.”

Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies has been floating in trade rumors around the Yankees, but he still has three years of team control and comes with a price tag.

New York shops around with deep pockets, but ultimately, Cashman will need to determine if bringing on a new catcher is the right move this summer.

The Yankees are currently in the company of 26-year-old Austin Wells, but his stat sheet has plummeted this season.

This marks his fourth year in the Major Leagues.

His disappointing slash line lands at .153/.253/.235 with a .488 and four home runs through 57 games.

As for 26-year-old Goodman, he’s slashing .243/.306/.547 with a .853 OPS and 27 homers through 81 games.

Internally, New York is expected to welcome back a few players from the IL this month, including Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham.

Their returns should boost the Yankees on offense.

But even if they hit the ground running, Feinsand isn’t convinced that New York is going to stay quiet as the trade deadline approaches on Aug. 3.

Yankees Struggle To Get Back on Track

New York has now faced two consecutive series losses.

The first was to the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Detroit Tigers.

On Wednesday, the Yankees-Tigers clash went into extra innings, and it looked like New York had a shot at ending their frustrating skid.

Unfortunately, Detroit surged ahead in the 11th inning, posting a final score of 6-2.

Now, the Yankees are on a seven-game losing streak.

Consequently, they no longer lead the American League East, as they’ve slipped behind the Tampa Bay Rays (50-33).

New York is 48-38 overall, while the Toronto Blue Jays trail at 41-46.

With two brutal sets behind them, the organization is now gearing up for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

This is yet another homestand for New York, scheduled to kick off on Friday, July 3, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

With the looming trade deadline, the Yankees are under immense pressure.

Their drastic downfall is only adding to said pressure, but it’s far too early for fans to give up hope just yet.

Injured players are nearing returns, and Cashman might be willing to take some much-needed risks ahead of the deadline.