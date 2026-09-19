New York Yankees Quietly Announce Update On Injured 6-Year Player

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They won by a score of 9-2.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Yankees may be without Aaron Judge indefinitely, but they proved they are still a force, knocking off Arizona, 9-2, behind Gerrit Cole’s gem.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announce Update

Also on Friday, the Yankees announced the latest update on Ryan Weathers.

He has been out since August 22 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Unlikely to get into a Major League game before the end of the season, Aaron Boone said Sept. 18. Has been throwing from mound. Scheduled to throw another side session Sept. 19.”

According to the site, Weathers could return during the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Before getting hurt, the 26-year-old had gone 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts this year.

Looking At Weathers

Weathers is in the middle of his first year with the Yankees.

He was traded (via the Miami Marlins) over the offseason.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 13: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and minor league infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus.”

Weathers was the 7th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

The 26-year-old had spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres (before the Marlins and Yankees).

Over 95 career games (80 starts), Weathers has gone 17-31 with a 4.50 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 47-32 in 79 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Diamondbacks, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Currently, they are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.