Yankees Urged to Ignore Key Area of Need at Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline as they attempt to solidify themselves as a de facto World Series contender. Doing so is going to be easier said than done, though, as the Yanks will face competition for several of their top targets from other teams across the league.

Beyond that, New York has a handful of different needs it could look to address via the trade market. One of those positions is at shortstop, where Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe have been holding down the fort this season. The Yanks have reportedly checked in on several options to help them at this spot, but if you ask MLB insider Jon Heyman, he thinks the team shouldn’t bother trying to acquire a new shortstop.

Yankees Urged to Avoid Trading for Shortstop Help

New York could use help at several different spots, with the bullpen and catcher positions being arguably their biggest needs. Shortstop isn’t very far behind, though. While Caballero has been decent this season, Volpe remains a mess, and at some point, the team is going to have to find a long-term answer here.

The problem for the Yanks is that there isn’t an obvious option to come in and be an upgrade over the likes of Caballero and Volpe. Guys like Francisco Lindor, Jeremy Pena, and Zach Neto could technically be traded, but it’s unlikely, and even if they do get moved, it’s going to be for a massive return, which isn’t something New York’s front office is going to be thrilled about.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the Yankees have championship aspirations, which could lead general manager Brian Cashman and company to feel making such a splash is justifiable. Heyman doesn’t see it that way, though, as he believes the team should focus on adding bullpen and catcher help and push the shortstop issue down the line.

“I would prioritize a catcher and the bullpen, not worry about the shortstop issue,” Heyman admitted on “The Show.”

What Should the Yankees Do at the Trade Deadline?

It’s tough to say the Yankees should go all-in at the deadline when their championship hopes largely depend on Aaron Judge’s ability to return from a rib injury at some point this season. Sure, New York has done well to remain competitive during his absence, but there’s no hiding from the fact that, without him, this team isn’t going to come close to winning the World Series.

If the right player becomes available for the right price, making a move would be wise, but it seems more likely that the right deals are going to pop up at the bullpen and catcher spots, rather than at shortstop. New York should listen to every offer that comes across its table, but it shouldn’t go overboard when it comes to swinging trades ahead of the deadline.