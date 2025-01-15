Analyst Urges Yankees to Sign All-Star Infielder After Losing Out on Sasaki

MLB analyst Bryan Jaeger of Call to The Pen believes the New York Yankees need to go out and sign Alex Bregman.

After losing out on impact pitcher Roki Sasaki, Jaeger believes New York needs to make another impact move. One possible move is to add an infielder as the Yankees need a second or third baseman, depending on where Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays.

Ultimately, Bregman fills a lot of holes for the Yankees, which is why Jaeger says New York should sign the two-time All-Star.

“It is surprising that Alex Bregman is still available. Bregman could fill the hot corner position and allow Chisholm Jr. to return to his more natural position, second base,” Jaeger wrote. “Bregman would, too, fill the “splash” acquisition fans are waiting for. Assuming they can look past his ties with a bitter rival. The third baseman has spent his nine-year career with the Houston Astros. Last season, he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 HRs and 75 RBIs.

“In 2024, Baseball Savant ranked Bregman in the 96th percentile in squared-up percentage, and he would have plenty of opportunities to do damage ahead of Aaron Judge in the lineup… Bregman has been a popular name amongst the rumor mill, but if the Yankees could sign him and/or Scott, it would be a home run acquisition, leaving fans satisfied and optimistic for the 2025 season,” Jaeger added.

Bregman would be a middle-of-the-order bat for the Yankees and would help solidify the infield as Jaeger writes. He won the Gold Glove award this past season while he also helped Houston win the World Series in 2017 and 2022.

Yankees’ Checked in on Bregman

New York has shown interest in Bregman as Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says the team did talk to Scott Boras about him.

Bregman was linked to the Yankees at the beginning of the offseason, but nothing came of it.

“My job is to make us as quality as we can year in and year out,” Cashman said to the media on December 13. “We are going to vet every opportunity out there. First and foremost, we will find out if that can match. He’s been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people’s side. He’s now into free agency.

“I’m sure he has a whole boatload of choices and really good players like him make a lot of money. I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras,” Cashman added. “I’ll acknowledge that, with a lot of his clients, including Alex Bregman. Certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he has been a part of. But, that is as far as I will say at this point.”

Bregman hits .238 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs in 99 career playoff games.

New York Likely to Put Chisholm Jr at Second

The Yankees will need a third baseman as the team is expected to move Chisholm to second.

The Athletic’s Yankees reporter Brendan Kuty says he expects Chisholm to be the Opening Day second baseman.

“The Yankees almost surely would prefer Chisholm at second base. Which was his primary position in the majors from 2020 until 2022,” Kuty wrote. “He was an All-Star as a second baseman in 2022 for the Miami Marlins before an injury cut his season short at 60 games. He’s likely much more comfortable at the position than he is at third base. (Which is) where the Yankees stuck him for the first time in his career following his trade deadline arrival. He put up 8 outs above average in 45 regular season games there, according to Statcast. Chisholm has the ability and the work ethic to stick at the position if the Yankees decide that’s their best bet.”

Chisholm hit .256 with 24 home runs and 73 RBIs last season.