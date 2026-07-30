New York Yankees Urged To Avoid Trading For 5x MLB All-Star

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They have won two out of three games so far, but most recently dropped Wednesday’s game by a score of 6-5.

Yankees Urged To Avoid Trading For 5x All-Star

With the trade deadline next Monday, the Yankees have been mentioned in a lot of rumors.

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney said the Yankees should avoid New York Mets star Francisco Lindor.

Tierney: “Like the love affair is over with Lindor because there’s just been enough years of evidence, even though he’s a good player, that he has not been able to elevate the morale and the culture and the overall winning, consistent winning ways of the Mets. And I don’t want that going into a Yankee clubhouse, which alright is a little corporate, is a little dull, but it’s not dysfunctional.”

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Looking At Lindor

Lindor was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians (before the Mets).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on March 31, 2021): “Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN.”

Right now, Lindor is in the middle of his sixth season in New York.

He is batting .226 with 45 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 26 runs and two stolen bases in 52 games.

Lindor is still one of the best players in the MLB at 32.

That said, his big contract could make a team reluctant to make a move for him.

Right now, the Mets are among the worst teams in the MLB.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 46-63 record in 109 games.

With how poorly the Mets have played, rumors about Lindor’s future will likely remain consistent.