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New York Yankees Urged To Avoid Trading For 5x MLB All-Star

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They have won two out of three games so far, but most recently dropped Wednesday’s game by a score of 6-5.

Yankees Urged To Avoid Trading For 5x All-Star

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

With the trade deadline next Monday, the Yankees have been mentioned in a lot of rumors.

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney said the Yankees should avoid New York Mets star Francisco Lindor.

Tierney: “Like the love affair is over with Lindor because there’s just been enough years of evidence, even though he’s a good player, that he has not been able to elevate the morale and the culture and the overall winning, consistent winning ways of the Mets. And I don’t want that going into a Yankee clubhouse, which alright is a little corporate, is a little dull, but it’s not dysfunctional.”

Looking At Lindor

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets acknowledges his dugout after hitting a single in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Lindor was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians (before the Mets).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on March 31, 2021): “Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN.”

Right now, Lindor is in the middle of his sixth season in New York.

He is batting .226 with 45 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 26 runs and two stolen bases in 52 games.

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets speaks to SportsNet New York after the 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City.

Lindor is still one of the best players in the MLB at 32.

That said, his big contract could make a team reluctant to make a move for him.

Right now, the Mets are among the worst teams in the MLB.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 46-63 record in 109 games.

With how poorly the Mets have played, rumors about Lindor’s future will likely remain consistent.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Urged To Avoid Trading For 5x MLB All-Star

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