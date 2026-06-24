Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so who ever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had signed with the Kansas City Royals organization.

@KCRoyalsPD wrote: “We have signed infielder/outfielder Andrew Velazquez to a minor league contract.”

Velazquez had been recently released by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Looking At Velazquez’s MLB Career

Velazquez was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent his first 1.5 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Velazquez had quick stops with the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

In 2021, he appeared in 28 games for the Yankees.

Velazquez was with the Los Angeles Angels from 2022-23.

He appeared in 179 games for the franchise.

It will be interesting to see if gets a chance with the Royals, as he has not played in an MLB game since the 2023 season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Wednesday night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They have gone 25-16 in 41 games on the road.

Royals Right Now