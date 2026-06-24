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Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Luke Voit #59 of the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so who ever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New Team

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after grounding out in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had signed with the Kansas City Royals organization.

@KCRoyalsPD wrote: “We have signed infielder/outfielder Andrew Velazquez to a minor league contract.”

Velazquez had been recently released by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Looking At Velazquez’s MLB Career

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a RBI infield single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 18, 2021 in New York City.

Velazquez was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent his first 1.5 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Velazquez had quick stops with the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

In 2021, he appeared in 28 games for the Yankees.

GettyKyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with teammate Andrew Velazquez #71 at Yankee Stadium on August 19, 2021 in New York City.

Velazquez was with the Los Angeles Angels from 2022-23.

He appeared in 179 games for the franchise.

It will be interesting to see if gets a chance with the Royals, as he has not played in an MLB game since the 2023 season.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees watches his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Yankees come into Wednesday night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They have gone 25-16 in 41 games on the road.

Royals Right Now

GettySalvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 6th inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

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