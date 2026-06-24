Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Luke Voit #59 of the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so who ever wins on Wednesday will take the series.
Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New Team
GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after grounding out in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had signed with the Kansas City Royals organization.
GettyKyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with teammate Andrew Velazquez #71 at Yankee Stadium on August 19, 2021 in New York City.
It will be interesting to see if gets a chance with the Royals, as he has not played in an MLB game since the 2023 season.
Yankees Right Now
GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees watches his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
The Yankees come into Wednesday night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.
They have gone 25-16 in 41 games on the road.
Royals Right Now
GettySalvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 6th inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Michigan.They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so who ever wins on Wednesday will take the series.Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New TeamAlso on Wednesday, news […]
Former New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team