Yankees Trade Idea Would Land Projected $600 Million Star

The New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to play first base, but if there’s a scenario where they could trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it’d make sense to pursue him. Guerrero is one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball and would be an excellent addition to the Yankees roster for now and in the future.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays trading him, especially to the Yankees, would be surprising for many reasons.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner answered questions, including one about a potential Yankees trade for Guerrero. He wrote that “it would be shocking” but added how the Blue Jays trading him could be possible.

“It would be shocking if the Toronto Blue Jays traded Guerrero this offseason. They were willing to spend lavishly on Juan Soto, hoping to give the franchise the jolt it needed to get back into October. They’ve been interested in several other big free agents, including Corbin Burnes and Alex Bregman. The Blue Jays are looking to add, not cut.

“Where things get interesting with the Blue Jays, though, is how this club will look at the trade deadline. If the Blue Jays are sputtering in the American League East and don’t look like a playoff contender, they could be incentivized to trade Guerrero then. He’s a free agent at the end of the season — if Toronto believes it won’t re-sign Guerrero in free agency — it would make sense to get something for him,” Kirschner wrote on December 20.

Kirschner then added what a potential deal could look like, which included a few prospects the Yankees should be more than willing to give up for the right-handed slugger.

“What’s unclear is what Toronto’s appetite would be in trading their star to an in-division rival,” Kirschner wrote.

“Would the blow of losing him be satiated by a package that starts with prized infield prospect George Lombard Jr.? Could a deal work where Lombard, Rice and pitching prospect Chase Hampton go to Toronto?”

What Will Guerrero’s Contract Look Like?

The one issue the New York Yankees would have to consider if they were to trade for Guerrero is him hitting free agency in the 2025-26 offseason. The Yankees trading more prospects just to lose Guerrero would be a tough blow, but it’s possible.

His contract only went up after the other signings around the league in recent years. So much so that Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes he could be looking at a deal between $500 and $600 million.

“Guerrero will be six years younger when his next deal starts. He is a team leader, an improved defender, a player who was born in Montreal and professes to love Toronto. And the Soto contract, awarded to an outfielder who is not exactly regarded as a gifted defender, raises the bar for elite hitters…

“So, what might Guerrero want? A $400 million deal would be barely half of Soto’s. A deal in the $500 million to $600 million range, excessive as it might sound to the average fan, probably is more realistic. Keep in mind, the Jays would need to pay a premium for preventing Guerrero from testing the market. And if they lose him, their already disgruntled fan base might revolt,” Rosenthal wrote on December 19.

Would the Blue Jays Trade Guerrero to the Yankees?

In the event that the New York Yankees want Guerrero, there are challenges in landing him. Outside of the Toronto Blue Jays trading him to a division rival, especially the Yankees of all teams, there will be many suitors around the league for him.

Even if a contender doesn’t think he’ll re-sign with them in the offseason, adding Guerrero for a World Series push could put a team over the top.

Whether the Blue Jays would trade him to the Yankees is tough to say. On one hand, if they move him, they’re likely looking at a rebuild. If the Yankees offer the best package, it’s impossible to count out any deal.