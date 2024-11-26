Proposed Yankees Trade Would Win Them 2025 World Series

The New York Yankees‘ search for an Anthony Rizzo replacement could go many ways. For one, the Yankees have the necessary funds to sign a first baseman. On top of that, New York could be in the mix to trade for a proven player to put them over the top.

There are many players available on the free agent market, and possibly even some on the trade front. Among the dream targets for the Yankees include Vladimir Guerrero Jr. While Guerrero would be an interesting trade candidate, it remains uncertain if the Toronto Blue Jays would move on from him.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reviewed trade proposals submitted to him, including one for the Yankees to acquire Guerrero.

The trade proposal would see the Yankees move George Lombard Jr., Will Warren, and Oswald Peraza to the Blue Jays for Guerrero.

“If they could, the Yankees would make that trade in a heartbeat. But if the Yankees actually proposed that deal to the Blue Jays, all they would hear is a dial tone. That type of offer doesn’t even get a response.

“Guerrero was worth 6.2 WAR last season, according to Baseball Reference. He slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs,” Bowden wrote on November 25. “If the Blue Jays decide to deal him between now and the trade deadline, I doubt it would be to the Yankees or a team in the AL East. However, if they did consider moving him to New York, then Jasson Domínguez would be the first of many names the Yankees would have to dangle to even start the conversation.”

Guerrero’s Prior Comments About the Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays star understands more than many that the New York Yankees are the evil empire. Players and fans either love or hate them, as the Yankees have a rich history of success that often makes them everyone’s rival.

For the Blue Jays, a division rival, Guerrero feeling the way he did about the Yankees doesn’t come as much of a surprise. He once said he’d never play for the Yankees but took back those comments about the trade deadline last season.

“Sometimes one says things. It is not that I am trying to take back what I said about the Yankees,” Guerrero told Virus Deportivo. “But this is a business. I sat down and spoke with my dad [Vladimir Guerrero Sr.] and my family, and this is a business. And I said I would never again talk about this topic and lots of people have asked me about it.”

From the sound of things, he’d be willing to play for the Yankees if the opportunity presented itself.

How Guerrero Would Help the Yankees

If the New York Yankees could put together a better package than the proposed one by just moving prospects, they’d be in an excellent position to win the World Series.

The Yankees had the lowest OPS from the first base position in the American League last season, a major concern for a team looking to win a World Series. However, adding Guerrero, one of the top power hitters in baseball, would fix their biggest issue.

The price would be hefty, but he’d be well worth it.