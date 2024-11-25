Yankees’ Rizzo Replacement Inks $12 Million Deal in Prediction

During the process of the New York Yankees looking to replace Anthony Rizzo, what Juan Soto does could play a big factor in who they sign. The Yankees have the funds to spend on players even if Soto returns, but the club could look to go with a cheaper option due to him potentially getting $600-plus million.

That wouldn’t be the worst decision, and as long as the Yankees find a reliable replacement, it wouldn’t matter much. They don’t need a superstar at first base, but at the very least, they need someone who could come in and be an average to above-average big leaguer.

There will be many options for the Yankees to pursue, including veteran Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt might be the best of the bunch, too, as he’s older and should be cheap due to a down campaign in 2024.

In the latest contract prediction, Jacob Hitz of Fox 43 predicted that he’d land a one-year, $12 million deal.

“Coming off the worst season of his career, I believe Goldschmidt will finish his career out where it began in Arizona. The 37-year-old will be looking to improve upon 2024, but it could be the final year for the former MVP if he’s not able to find his form. Additionally, the Diamondbacks would benefit from his veteran presence, and potentially, his strong righthanded bat in the middle of their order.

“Jacob’s Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt returns home. The Diamondbacks will most likely need a first baseman with Walker hitting the market, and Goldschmidt is a perfect fit. He brings plenty of experience back to the desert, and could give the D-backs another shot at making a deep playoff push,” Hitz wrote on November 22. While Hitz had him signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the money aspect is the important part for the Yankees. $12 million for a buy-low candidate like Goldschmidt is nothing compared to other players on the market.

Goldschmidt Would Be ‘Ideal’ Replacement

If the New York Yankees want to spend as little as possible, Goldschmidt would be the best replacement. If they’re willing to spend heavily on a first baseman, Christian Walker or others might be the better option.

Mark Powell of FanSided believes Goldschmidt could be the “ideal” replacement, highlighting how they could sign him even if Soto gets a $600 million deal.

“What New York needs even more, of course, is a first baseman. They declined Anthony Rizzo’s option, thus making him a free agent. Goldschmidt would be an ideal, cheap replacement, especially if they end up signing Juan Soto to a $600 million extension. (John Mozeliak) and the St. Louis front office can handle losing both players, but if they team up and win on another contender, it’ll look even worse,” Powell wrote on November 14.

“The only way such a scenario could happen is if the Cardinals trade Arenado prior to Goldschmidt’s free-agent decision.”

Why Buying Low on Goldschmidt Makes Sense

While the future Hall of Famer had a down season in 2024, which could rightfully worry the New York Yankees, it’s important to remember the player he once was. This isn’t a guy who’s struggled for five-plus years now, as Goldschmidt won an MVP in 2022. He slashed .317/.404/.578 with a 177 OPS+.

If the Yankees even got a bit of that production, they’d get the steal of the offseason.