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Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Change Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They won the first (on Tuesday afternoon) by a score of 2-0.

Anthony Volpe (who started at second base) finished with three strikeouts and no hits.

Yankees Make Volpe Change Amid Chisholm Jr. News

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of the second game, the Yankees announced that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been activated off the injured list.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (#13) from the 10-day injured list. • Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to the FCL Yankees.”

The Yankees have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees Game 2 9/22 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP”

Chisholm Jr. is starting at second base, while Volpe has been removed from the lineup.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Quickly Make Anthony Volpe Change Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. News

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