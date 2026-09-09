BREAKING: New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision After Injury Update

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees announced the news that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being placed on the injured list.

He got hurt during Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies (in the Bronx).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been diagnosed with a sprained right thumb. He will be placed on the 10-day injured list. No baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

Following the news, Anthony Volpe was scratched from the team’s Triple-A lineup.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Volpe has now been scratched from the lineup at Triple-A.”

Volpe was sent to Triple-A last month.

According to Brandon Tierney, the Yankees are calling up Volpe.

Tierney wrote: “🚨BREAKING 🚨 The Yankees are recalling Anthony Volpe from AAA. It’s done.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Tierney: