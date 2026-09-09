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BREAKING: New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision After Injury Update

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees announced the news that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being placed on the injured list.

He got hurt during Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies (in the Bronx).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote:Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been diagnosed with a sprained right thumb. He will be placed on the 10-day injured list. No baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after hitting a double during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Following the news, Anthony Volpe was scratched from the team’s Triple-A lineup.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Volpe has now been scratched from the lineup at Triple-A.”

Volpe was sent to Triple-A last month.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hugs Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 after the win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

According to Brandon Tierney, the Yankees are calling up Volpe.

Tierney wrote: “🚨BREAKING 🚨 The Yankees are recalling Anthony Volpe from AAA. It’s done.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to third base during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Tierney:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Decision After Injury Update

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