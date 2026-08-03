New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/3 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup on Monday.

The 25-year-old shortstop comes into the series batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@LombardIsKing_: “Watch and look people this is our lineup for the rest of the season This almost guarantees we’re not making a trade now”

@mdestefano14: “WAIT NO VOLPE IS THIS IT????”

@The_Bleacherss: “Whispers: Volpe not in the lineup”

@BelliBmbs: “Never did I think we would still have “Austin Wells” starting at catcher after today but here we are”

@AndrewJano24: “Well looks like Jones and Jasson won’t be getting traded. Doubt any moves are made”

@KingdomMan2224: “Its about time Boone puts Caballero at SS two games in a row. Volpe needs to sit on the bench and be traded. Cashman bring up Lombard Jr. And send volpe to the minors. Stop waiting. Make the move.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

They are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.