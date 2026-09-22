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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will play two games against the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field (in Phoenix).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees fields a ground-ball out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 1 9/22 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B C. Rodón SP”

Volpe remains at the 7th spot in the order to open up their series with the Rays.

He has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .248 with 51 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 24 runs and 11 stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup in the first game:

Chris Kirschner: “No Ryan McMahon again. I wrote last week that the Yankees needed to look at their alternatives there ahead of the postseason. Looks like that’s happening”

@BobbyMilone29: “Think Cabby is playing 3b for the time being both against rightys and leftys”

@13HerbH: “Very excited to not watch”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

@LombardIsKing_: “No McMahon again We genuinely might see Jazz at 3B Volpe at 2B and George at SS”

@LizardLizard069: “Dont let the Rays win the division in New York, please. I beg of you.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees high fives Austin Wells #28 after Wells hit a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-66 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Series

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