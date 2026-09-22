New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will play two games against the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field (in Phoenix).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 1 9/22 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B C. Rodón SP”

Volpe remains at the 7th spot in the order to open up their series with the Rays.

He has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .248 with 51 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 24 runs and 11 stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup in the first game:

Chris Kirschner: “No Ryan McMahon again. I wrote last week that the Yankees needed to look at their alternatives there ahead of the postseason. Looks like that’s happening”

@BobbyMilone29: “Think Cabby is playing 3b for the time being both against rightys and leftys”

@13HerbH: “Very excited to not watch”

@LombardIsKing_: “No McMahon again We genuinely might see Jazz at 3B Volpe at 2B and George at SS”

@LizardLizard069: “Dont let the Rays win the division in New York, please. I beg of you.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-66 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.