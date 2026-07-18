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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Dodgers Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second game of their series.

The Yankees lost Friday’s game by a score of 2-1.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the loss.

UPDATE: Saturday’s game has been postponed.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M.”

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to third base during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 7/18 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS R. Weathers SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .246 with 34 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 45 games this year.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Yankees Right Now

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees strikes out during the ninth inning as catcher Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox returns the ball to his pitcher at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a strong season where they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have won five out of their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

After two more games with the Dodgers, they will remain in New York to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after his team’s 2-1 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 62-36 record in 98 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 31-17 in 48 games on the road).

After the Yankees, the Dodgers will visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Dodgers Game

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