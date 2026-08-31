Anthony Volpe Puts New York Yankees On Notice Amid Injury News

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1.

Despite winning three out of four games in the series, the Yankees did not have George Lombard Jr. in the lineup on Sunday.

He suffered an injury during the series.

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Considered day to day after exiting Aug. 29 game after tweaking right knee on checked swing, experiencing issues while running. Initial imaging showed no structural damage. Is receiving treatment for inflammation and soreness near the kneecap and patella tendon.”

Lombard Jr. was called up to the MLB earlier this month.

As one of the corresponding roster moves, Anthony Volpe was sent to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Anthony Volpe Puts New York Yankees On Notice

It’s worth noting that Volpe has been playing much better in Triple-A as of late.

On Sunday, he hit two home runs.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “AV x2️⃣ Anthony Volpe homers in back-to-back ABs!”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

@CadeMalme: “2 today. volpe to the bx is coming soon”

@lakeeffectkvd: “I love him so bad. Bring him back to me.”

@BiggzyRips: “I will not fall for Volpe raking in the minors I will not fall for Volpe raking in the minors I will not fall for Volpe raking in the minors”

@Fab0o0o: “Good AAAA player”

@YanksTreehouse: “AAAAnthony Volpe”

@SavageEmpirePod: “Our future utility guy”

@Tyler_7_7: “I mean if he can play 2nd and 3rd I’d be down with him coming back up and taking Rosario’s spot 🤷🏻‍♂️”