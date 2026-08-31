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Anthony Volpe Puts New York Yankees On Notice Amid Injury News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1.

Despite winning three out of four games in the series, the Yankees did not have George Lombard Jr. in the lineup on Sunday.

He suffered an injury during the series.

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Considered day to day after exiting Aug. 29 game after tweaking right knee on checked swing, experiencing issues while running. Initial imaging showed no structural damage. Is receiving treatment for inflammation and soreness near the kneecap and patella tendon.”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a RBI double hit by Spencer Jones #78 (not pictured) during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Lombard Jr. was called up to the MLB earlier this month.

As one of the corresponding roster moves, Anthony Volpe was sent to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Anthony Volpe Puts New York Yankees On Notice

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

It’s worth noting that Volpe has been playing much better in Triple-A as of late.

On Sunday, he hit two home runs.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “AV x2️⃣ Anthony Volpe homers in back-to-back ABs!”

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

@CadeMalme: “2 today. volpe to the bx is coming soon”

@lakeeffectkvd: “I love him so bad. Bring him back to me.”

@BiggzyRips: “I will not fall for Volpe raking in the minors I will not fall for Volpe raking in the minors I will not fall for Volpe raking in the minors”

@Fab0o0o: “Good AAAA player”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

@YanksTreehouse: “AAAAnthony Volpe”

@SavageEmpirePod: “Our future utility guy”

@Tyler_7_7: “I mean if he can play 2nd and 3rd I’d be down with him coming back up and taking Rosario’s spot 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Anthony Volpe Puts New York Yankees On Notice Amid Injury News

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