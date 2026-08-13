Yankees Fans Won’t Find the Blue Jays Opener on YES—Here’s Where It Moved

New York Yankees fans who automatically turn to YES Network on Friday night will need a different plan. The Yankees’ series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays is scheduled as an Apple TV exclusive, according to the official Yankees schedule. MLB lists first pitch for 7:15 p.m. Eastern at Rogers Centre. The listing does not show a YES telecast for the opener, although YES returns for the Saturday and Sunday games in the series.

Apple’s Friday Night Baseball page says coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and currently describes the game as starting at 7 p.m. That differs from MLB’s 7:15 listing. Viewers should open the stream early and check the Yankees’ game page Friday for any updated first-pitch information. The safest approach is to treat 6:30 as the beginning of coverage and be ready well before MLB’s listed start.

How to Stream Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Apple TV

To watch, open the Apple TV app on a supported smart television, streaming device, phone, tablet, or computer. Viewers can also use the Apple TV website in a compatible browser. Sign in with an Apple Account, select the Yankees-Blue Jays game, and follow the subscription prompt if the account is not already active. Apple’s game page advertises a seven-day trial followed by $12.99 per month, but eligibility and availability can vary by account and location. Confirm the terms shown before subscribing.

The pitching matchup gives fans another reason to locate the broadcast. The Yankees probable-pitchers page lists Gerrit Cole, 6-5 with a 3.35 ERA, against Toronto right-hander Shane Bieber, 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA. Probable starters remain subject to change. New York enters the opener at 68-53 after a 1-0 loss to Seattle, while Toronto begins the series at 59-64.

What Fans Should Check Before First Pitch

Fans who cannot stream the video can consult the official Yankees Radio Network affiliate list or the MLB app for available audio options; subscription and geographic rules may apply. The key takeaway is simple: Friday’s opener is not listed for YES Network. It is on Apple TV, with pregame coverage advertised for 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Because the two official platforms currently display different wording for game start, readers should verify the time again shortly before publication and before tuning in.

Apple offers Friday Night Baseball through an Apple TV subscription rather than a separate MLB.TV game feed. An MLB.TV package does not automatically unlock the telecast, and local cable credentials cannot replace an Apple sign-in.

Availability varies by country, so travelers should consult Apple support information before purchasing. Users should also confirm that their device software and app are up to date, especially if they have not opened Apple TV recently. Starting that process near the first pitch risks missing the early innings. The league schedule remains the authority for matchup status, postponements, and any broadcast changes announced before game time.