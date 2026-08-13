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New York Yankees Announced Starting Pitchers For Toronto Blue Jays Series

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Aaron Boone, New York Yankees manager
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The New York Yankees have announced their starting pitchers for their series against the surging Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their series against the Seattle Mariners, but that doesn’t mean that Yankees news can’t be announced.

Taking the mound for the Yankees today is Max Fried, who has struck out three in four innings so far.

The Yankees news involves quietly announcing their starting pitchers for their next series. Unfortunately for New York, they will have to face the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays, who are tearing up every team they cross paths with in an effort to return to the MLB playoffs.

New York Yankees News: Starting Pitchers Named For Toronto Blue Jays Series

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of their new series against the surging Blue Jays, the Yankees have quietly announced their starting rotation.

This series will be the first of two that the Yankees play against the Blue Jays in August. These two series will be the most important that both teams play this year, as they could have massive playoff implications.

Gerrit Cole vs the Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after throwing his 1000th strikeout pitch as a Yankee during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Cole will be tasked with going against the Blue Jays in the opening game of the series.

Over his career, Cole has a 9-2 record to go along with 108 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. Additionally, in 2023, he recorded a complete-game shutout against Toronto.

Cole has been stellar against Myles Straw and Andres Gimenez. The Yankees hurler has a combined 15 strikeouts on 42 at-bats.

However, catcher Alejandro Kirk has been a problem for Cole, recording nine hits, one home run, and three RBIs, along with a .375 batting average.

Cam Schlittler vs the Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Schlittler will go against a yet-to-be-named pitcher in Game two of this series against the Blue Jays.

Luckily for the Yankees, only Kazuma Okamoto has recorded a home run against Schlittler. Additionally, Schlittler has recorded three strikeouts against the new Blue Jays slugger.

Ryan Weathers vs the Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees walks off after being removed from the game by Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Ryan Weathers will go toe-to-toe with Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays ace following the trade of Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

George Springer has had Weathers’ number. In five at-bats, Springer has recorded three hits, two home runs, three RBIs, and one walk.

No matter which pitchers take the mound, for either team, it should be an entertaining series from start to finish.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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New York Yankees Announced Starting Pitchers For Toronto Blue Jays Series

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