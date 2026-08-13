New York Yankees Announced Starting Pitchers For Toronto Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their series against the Seattle Mariners, but that doesn’t mean that Yankees news can’t be announced.

Taking the mound for the Yankees today is Max Fried, who has struck out three in four innings so far.

The Yankees news involves quietly announcing their starting pitchers for their next series. Unfortunately for New York, they will have to face the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays, who are tearing up every team they cross paths with in an effort to return to the MLB playoffs.

New York Yankees News: Starting Pitchers Named For Toronto Blue Jays Series

Prior to the start of their new series against the surging Blue Jays, the Yankees have quietly announced their starting rotation.

This series will be the first of two that the Yankees play against the Blue Jays in August. These two series will be the most important that both teams play this year, as they could have massive playoff implications.

Gerrit Cole vs the Toronto Blue Jays

Cole will be tasked with going against the Blue Jays in the opening game of the series.

Over his career, Cole has a 9-2 record to go along with 108 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. Additionally, in 2023, he recorded a complete-game shutout against Toronto.

Cole has been stellar against Myles Straw and Andres Gimenez. The Yankees hurler has a combined 15 strikeouts on 42 at-bats.

However, catcher Alejandro Kirk has been a problem for Cole, recording nine hits, one home run, and three RBIs, along with a .375 batting average.

Cam Schlittler vs the Toronto Blue Jays

Schlittler will go against a yet-to-be-named pitcher in Game two of this series against the Blue Jays.

Luckily for the Yankees, only Kazuma Okamoto has recorded a home run against Schlittler. Additionally, Schlittler has recorded three strikeouts against the new Blue Jays slugger.

Ryan Weathers vs the Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Weathers will go toe-to-toe with Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays ace following the trade of Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

George Springer has had Weathers’ number. In five at-bats, Springer has recorded three hits, two home runs, three RBIs, and one walk.

No matter which pitchers take the mound, for either team, it should be an entertaining series from start to finish.