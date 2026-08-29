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New York Yankees Announce Ryan Weathers Update During Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees leaves the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees are playing two games against the Boston Red Sox.

They are coming off a 1-0 win on Friday night.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees had just 3 hits tonight, but it was enough for a 1-0 win over the Red Sox. The Yankees are now 76-58. Yankees remain 4 games behind the Rays in the AL East, and they’re now 3 games up over the Red Sox. Season series between the rivals is now 5-5.”

New York Yankees Announce Ryan Weathers Update

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Ryan Weathers.

He has been out since August 22 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 29 that Weathers will be on “the very short side” of a two- to four-week no-throw: “He’s doing well.””

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees looks on after a throw to first base during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

Weathers is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He has gone 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts this year.

The 26-year-old was traded to New York (via the Miami Marlins).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 13: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and minor league infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus.”

GettyRyan Weathers #35 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on September 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Weathers was the 7th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres (in addition to the Yankees and Marlins) over six seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees

GettySpencer Jones #78, Trent Grisham #12, and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees talk while heading out to the field during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record.

After the Red Sox, they will visit the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Ryan Weathers Update During Red Sox Series

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