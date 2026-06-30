New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Tigers Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will continue their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees dropped Monday’s game by a score of 7-3.

Austin Wells finished with two strikeouts in two at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/30 P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Caballero 2B S. Jones CF M. Schuemann LF A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Wells has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is currently batting .155 with 26 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base in 56 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Wells

Here’s what people have been saying about his recent struggles:

Chris Kirschner: “Austin Wells currently has a 40 wRC+. He is having one of the worst offensive seasons by a Yankee in franchise history 1975 Jim Mason: 27 wRC+ 1976 Jim Mason: 28 wRC+ 1913 Ezra Midkiff: 35 wRC+ 1903 Jack O’Connor: 35 wRC+ 1975 Lou Pinella: 38 wRC+ 2026 Austin Wells: 40 wRC+”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “I feel like a hostage having to watch Austin Wells start for my favorite baseball team.”

@TalkinYanks: “Austin Wells’ .510 OPS is the worst by a Yankee in a season since Jim Mason’s .445 OPS in 1976 (minimum 175 plate appearances)”

Randy Wilkins: “Austin Wells’ offense may be cooked cooked. He legitimately can’t hit below average major league pitching at this point.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have been going through a tough stretch where they have lost five games in a row (and are no longer at the top of the American League East).

They are in second-place with a 48-36 record in 84 games (1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).