New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Yankees won by a score of 3-1.

George Lombard Jr. finished with two hits and one run in four at-bats.

Austin Wells Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

After the game, Austin Wells was asked about Lombard Jr. (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What have you thought of George’s defense since he came up?”

Wells: ““Yeah, I thought it was great. A lot of big plays in the holes since he’s came up. And, you know, he’s looked great. He’s very smooth out there and gets a lot of balls. So, it’s been good.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old made his MLB debut.

He is batting .270 with 10 hits, two home runs, three RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 11 games.

Looking At Wells

As for Wells, he was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

The former Arizona star is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Right now, he is batting .179 with 44 hits, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 25 runs and two stolen bases in 89 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 70-55 record in 125 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 39-28 in 67 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Orioles, the Yankees will head home to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.