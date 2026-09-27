NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
@leo_ssjb: “Had a great finish to his regular season. Hopefully he carries that momentum throughout the playoffs. Even if he doesn’t, the defense behind the plate is stellar.”
@chipsperformance: “That gear is so clean 🧼 🔥”
@jerrobbie: “Seriously need to sport the throwback in the WC.”
@uncleralphaz: “You have to love Austin Wells!!!❤️❤️”
Looking At Wells
Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.
He is in the middle of his fourth season (all with New York).
Right now, Wells is batting .186 with 62 hits, 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 39 runs and four stolen bases in 122 games.
Looking At The Yankees
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.
They have already clinched a playoff spot (and will host the Boston Red Sox this week).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their 2026 regular season against the Baltimore Orioles.The Yankees and Orioles split the first two games on Friday.New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word PostAhead of Sunday’s game, Austin Wells sent out a post to Instagram.There were over 19,000 likes on […]
New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Playoffs