New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Playoffs

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their 2026 regular season against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees and Orioles split the first two games on Friday.

New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word Post

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Austin Wells sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 19,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Wells wrote: “Bronx Country, Let’s Ride 🦦”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yankees: “👊👊👊”

Spencer Jones: “M’lady”

Ben Rice: “Ride we must, good sire!”

JC Escarra: “😍😍😍”

@leo_ssjb: “Had a great finish to his regular season. Hopefully he carries that momentum throughout the playoffs. Even if he doesn’t, the defense behind the plate is stellar.”

@chipsperformance: “That gear is so clean 🧼 🔥”

@jerrobbie: “Seriously need to sport the throwback in the WC.”

@uncleralphaz: “You have to love Austin Wells!!!❤️❤️”

Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He is in the middle of his fourth season (all with New York).

Right now, Wells is batting .186 with 62 hits, 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 39 runs and four stolen bases in 122 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have already clinched a playoff spot (and will host the Boston Red Sox this week).