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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Playoffs

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their 2026 regular season against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees and Orioles split the first two games on Friday.

New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word Post

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees swings during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Austin Wells sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 19,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Wells wrote: “Bronx Country, Let’s Ride 🦦”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yankees: “👊👊👊”

Spencer Jones: “M’lady”

Ben Rice: “Ride we must, good sire!”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City.

JC Escarra: “😍😍😍”

@leo_ssjb: “Had a great finish to his regular season. Hopefully he carries that momentum throughout the playoffs. Even if he doesn’t, the defense behind the plate is stellar.”

@chipsperformance: “That gear is so clean 🧼 🔥”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts in the ninth inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@jerrobbie: “Seriously need to sport the throwback in the WC.”

@uncleralphaz: “You have to love Austin Wells!!!❤️❤️”

Looking At Wells

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He is in the middle of his fourth season (all with New York).

Right now, Wells is batting .186 with 62 hits, 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 39 runs and four stolen bases in 122 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have already clinched a playoff spot (and will host the Boston Red Sox this week).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Playoffs

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