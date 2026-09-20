Why is the Yankees-Diamondbacks Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix has been delayed, but not due to weather.

The Diamondbacks are celebrating their 2001 World Series team ahead of tonight’s game, which was originally scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. EDT. The celebration has caused the game to be delayed.

Yankees-Diamondbacks Delay: Latest Updates And Expected Start Time

Players from the 2001 World Series team were still on the field at the game’s expected start time.

It’s unclear exactly when the game will start.

Update: Game began at 8:41 p.m. EDT

New York Yankees Lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

Cam Schlittler is slated to start for the Yankees tonight.

The 25-year-old right-hander is the clear AL Cy Young favorite. He is 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks tonight.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 124 innings this season.