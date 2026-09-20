PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: General view of action as relief pitcher Pedro Baez #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 31, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks set an attendance record with a sold-out crowd of 50,180. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Cam Schlittler is slated to start for the Yankees tonight.
The 25-year-old right-hander is the clear AL Cy Young favorite. He is 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher
Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks tonight.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 124 innings this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Yankees-Diamondbacks game is delayed today, the latest updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Yankees-Diamondbacks Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?