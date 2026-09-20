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Why is the Yankees-Diamondbacks Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: General view of action as relief pitcher Pedro Baez #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 31, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks set an attendance record with a sold-out crowd of 50,180. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix has been delayed, but not due to weather.

The Diamondbacks are celebrating their 2001 World Series team ahead of tonight’s game, which was originally scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. EDT. The celebration has caused the game to be delayed.

Yankees-Diamondbacks Delay: Latest Updates And Expected Start Time

Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 31: General view during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Players from the 2001 World Series team were still on the field at the game’s expected start time.

It’s unclear exactly when the game will start.

Update: Game began at 8:41 p.m. EDT

New York Yankees Lineup

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Heliot Ramos RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Austin Wells C
  7. Anthony Volpe 2B
  8. Ryan McMahon 3B
  9. Jose Caballero CF

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 28: Tony Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the dugout before the Opening Day Game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)
  1. Laars Nootbar LF
  2. Ketel Marte 2B
  3. Gabriel Moreno C
  4. Geraldo Perdomo SS
  5. Corbin Carroll RF
  6. Nolan Arenado 3B
  7. Tim Tawa 1B
  8. Jesus Sanchez DH
  9. Jordan Lawlar CF

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler is slated to start for the Yankees tonight.

The 25-year-old right-hander is the clear AL Cy Young favorite. He is 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher

Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on September 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks tonight.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 124 innings this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Yankees-Diamondbacks Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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