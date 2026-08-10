Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees’ Will Warren Makes Honest Statement on Padres Trade Deadline Rumor

  • 807 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 07, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the San Diego Padres rejected a trade for New York Yankees right-hander Will Warren that would have sent left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

However, that rumor was later debunked, as The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty and Dennis Lin reported that New York never made an offer for Morejon involving Warren.

Warren recently opened up about the rumor.

New York Yankees SP Will Warren Opens up About Padres Trade Deadline Rumor

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

“I was like, no way,” Warren said to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “They didn’t think I was good enough? That’s how I took it at first.”

A Morejon-for-Warren swap definitely would’ve been considered a blockbuster trade. It would’ve made some sense, as the Yankees could use a late-inning arm.

Houston Astros v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game against the Houston Astros at Petco Park on August 08, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Morejon has had a strong season, with a 2.89 ERA in 54 games.

The Padres needed starting pitching help, so Warren would’ve likely improved the club even if it meant losing Morejon. Instead, the Padres kept Morejon and acquired starters Robbie Ray and Casey Mize.

Looking at New York Yankees SP Will Warren

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after giving up 3 runs during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Warren in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Warren made his MLB debut in 2024. He struggled in his first big-league season, recording a 10.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 26: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on June 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Last year, Warren went 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings across 33 starts. In his lone postseason appearance last year, Warren allowed six earned runs on seven hits (four home runs) and one walk over 4 2/3 innings.

This season, Warren has posted a 4.18 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 114 innings across 23 appearances (22 starts).

New York Yankees Right Now

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates his tenth inning game winning sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves with teammates Heliot Ramos #34 and Amed Rosario #14 at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are off on Monday after winning two of three games against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium.

Next, New York will begin a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees have the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-52 record. They are 5 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees’ Will Warren Makes Honest Statement on Padres Trade Deadline Rumor

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x