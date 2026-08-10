New York Yankees’ Will Warren Makes Honest Statement on Padres Trade Deadline Rumor

Before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the San Diego Padres rejected a trade for New York Yankees right-hander Will Warren that would have sent left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

However, that rumor was later debunked, as The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty and Dennis Lin reported that New York never made an offer for Morejon involving Warren.

Warren recently opened up about the rumor.

New York Yankees SP Will Warren Opens up About Padres Trade Deadline Rumor

“I was like, no way,” Warren said to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “They didn’t think I was good enough? That’s how I took it at first.”

A Morejon-for-Warren swap definitely would’ve been considered a blockbuster trade. It would’ve made some sense, as the Yankees could use a late-inning arm.

Morejon has had a strong season, with a 2.89 ERA in 54 games.

The Padres needed starting pitching help, so Warren would’ve likely improved the club even if it meant losing Morejon. Instead, the Padres kept Morejon and acquired starters Robbie Ray and Casey Mize.

Looking at New York Yankees SP Will Warren

The Yankees selected Warren in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Warren made his MLB debut in 2024. He struggled in his first big-league season, recording a 10.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings

Last year, Warren went 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings across 33 starts. In his lone postseason appearance last year, Warren allowed six earned runs on seven hits (four home runs) and one walk over 4 2/3 innings.

This season, Warren has posted a 4.18 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 114 innings across 23 appearances (22 starts).

New York Yankees Right Now

The New York Yankees are off on Monday after winning two of three games against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium.

Next, New York will begin a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees have the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-52 record. They are 5 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.