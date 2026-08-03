Hi, Subscriber

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Day Trade Tracker

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tarik Skubal
Getty
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Trade Tracker: Live Updates

The MLB Trade Deadline is here. Today is August 3rd, 2026, and at 6:00 PM Eastern, teams will be done trading players.

It should be a busy day with names like Clay Holmes, Casey Mize, Shane Bieber, Hunter Goodman, Luke Weaver, and more available.

MLB Trade Deadline: Deadline Day Deals

Here are all of the trades made on the MLB Trade Deadline:

MLB Trade Deadline: Trades in the Days Leading Up to the Deadline

These are all of the trades that happened on August 2nd, 2026.

Huascar Brazoban Trade

Chicago White Sox Receive:

  • Huascar Brazoban (RHP)

New York Mets Receive:

Kevin Gausman Trade

Toronto Blue Jays Receive:

  • Ty Southisene (INF)
  • Brett Bateman (OF)

Chicago Cubs Receive:

Luis Garcia Trade

Washington Nationals Receive:

New York Yankees Receive:

Jameson Taillon Trade

Toronto Blue Jays Receive:

Chicago Cubs Receive:

  • Player to be named later OR Cash Considerations

Freddy Peralta Trade

New York Mets Receive:

  • Aiden Smith
  • Emilien Pitre
  • Gary Gill Hill

Tampa Bay Rays Receive:

  • Freddy Peralta (RHP)

MLB Trade Deadline: August 1st Trades

Here are all of the trades that took place on August 1st, 2026.

Tarik Skubal Trade

Los Angeles Dodgers Receive:

Detroit Tigers Receive:

Luis Castillo Trade

Seattle Mariners Receive:

Chicago White Sox Receive:

Lane Thomas Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive:

Kansas City Royals Receive:

Camilo Doval Trade

New York Yankees Receive:

Pittsburgh Pirates Receive:

Bo Naylor Trade

Cleveland Guardians Receive:

Milwaukee Brewers Receive:

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

3 Comments

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Day Trade Tracker

Notify of
3 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x