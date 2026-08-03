2026 MLB Trade Deadline Day Trade Tracker

The MLB Trade Deadline is here. Today is August 3rd, 2026, and at 6:00 PM Eastern, teams will be done trading players.
It should be a busy day with names like Clay Holmes, Casey Mize, Shane Bieber, Hunter Goodman, Luke Weaver, and more available.
MLB Trade Deadline: Deadline Day Deals
Here are all of the trades made on the MLB Trade Deadline:
MLB Trade Deadline: Trades in the Days Leading Up to the Deadline
These are all of the trades that happened on August 2nd, 2026.
Huascar Brazoban Trade
Chicago White Sox Receive:
- Huascar Brazoban (RHP)
New York Mets Receive:
- Gabe Davis (RHP)
- Zach Franklin (RHP)
Kevin Gausman Trade
Toronto Blue Jays Receive:
- Ty Southisene (INF)
- Brett Bateman (OF)
Chicago Cubs Receive:
- Kevin Gausman (RHP)
Luis Garcia Trade
Washington Nationals Receive:
- Jake Bird (RHP)
- Yovanny Cruz (RHP)
- Jack Cebert (RHP)
- Ben Grable (RHP)
New York Yankees Receive:
- Luis Garcia Jr. (INF)
Jameson Taillon Trade
Toronto Blue Jays Receive:
Chicago Cubs Receive:
- Player to be named later OR Cash Considerations
Freddy Peralta Trade
New York Mets Receive:
- Aiden Smith
- Emilien Pitre
- Gary Gill Hill
Tampa Bay Rays Receive:
- Freddy Peralta (RHP)
MLB Trade Deadline: August 1st Trades
Here are all of the trades that took place on August 1st, 2026.
Tarik Skubal Trade
Los Angeles Dodgers Receive:
- Tarik Skubal (LHP)
Detroit Tigers Receive:
- River Ryan (RHP)
- Brady Smith (RHP)
- Zyhir Hope (OF)
Luis Castillo Trade
Seattle Mariners Receive:
- Seranthony Domínguez (RHP)
- Nolan Jones (OF)
- Boston Smith (C)
Chicago White Sox Receive:
- Luis Castillo (RHP)
Lane Thomas Trade
Atlanta Braves Receive:
- Lane Thomas (OF)
- Bailey Falter (LHP)
Kansas City Royals Receive:
- Lucas Braun (RHP)
- Cater Holton (LHP)
Camilo Doval Trade
New York Yankees Receive:
- Omar Alfonzo (C)
- Luis Cruz (OF)
Pittsburgh Pirates Receive:
- Camilo Doval (RHP)
- Cash Considerations
Bo Naylor Trade
Cleveland Guardians Receive:
- Blake Perkins (OF)
- Craig Yoho
Milwaukee Brewers Receive:
- Bo Naylor (C)
- Codi Heuer
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Day Trade Tracker