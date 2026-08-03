2026 MLB Trade Deadline Day Trade Tracker

The MLB Trade Deadline is here. Today is August 3rd, 2026, and at 6:00 PM Eastern, teams will be done trading players.

It should be a busy day with names like Clay Holmes, Casey Mize, Shane Bieber, Hunter Goodman, Luke Weaver, and more available.

MLB Trade Deadline: Deadline Day Deals

Here are all of the trades made on the MLB Trade Deadline:

MLB Trade Deadline: Trades in the Days Leading Up to the Deadline

These are all of the trades that happened on August 2nd, 2026.

Huascar Brazoban Trade

Chicago White Sox Receive:

Huascar Brazoban (RHP)

New York Mets Receive:

Gabe Davis (RHP)

Zach Franklin (RHP)

Kevin Gausman Trade

Toronto Blue Jays Receive:

Ty Southisene (INF)

Brett Bateman (OF)

Chicago Cubs Receive:

Luis Garcia Trade

Washington Nationals Receive:

New York Yankees Receive:

Jameson Taillon Trade

Toronto Blue Jays Receive:

Chicago Cubs Receive:

Player to be named later OR Cash Considerations

Freddy Peralta Trade

New York Mets Receive:

Aiden Smith

Emilien Pitre

Gary Gill Hill

Tampa Bay Rays Receive:

Freddy Peralta (RHP)

MLB Trade Deadline: August 1st Trades

Here are all of the trades that took place on August 1st, 2026.

Tarik Skubal Trade

Los Angeles Dodgers Receive:

Detroit Tigers Receive:

Luis Castillo Trade

Seattle Mariners Receive:

Chicago White Sox Receive:

Lane Thomas Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive:

Kansas City Royals Receive:

Lucas Braun (RHP)

Cater Holton (LHP)

Camilo Doval Trade

New York Yankees Receive:

Omar Alfonzo (C)

Luis Cruz (OF)

Pittsburgh Pirates Receive:

Camilo Doval (RHP)

Cash Considerations

Bo Naylor Trade

Cleveland Guardians Receive:

Milwaukee Brewers Receive: