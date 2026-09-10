One Will Warren Trend May Have Forced Yankees’ Hand for October

Will Warren may not crack the New York Yankees’ first three postseason starters. His latest run has made it impossible to justify leaving him off the October pitching staff.

Warren strengthened his case Wednesday by holding the Colorado Rockies to one run and four hits across six innings. He struck out eight, walked two, and earned the win in New York’s 6-1 victory.

The outing marked Warren’s fifth consecutive start, allowing no more than two earned runs. Over his past three appearances, including a relief outing in San Diego, the right-hander has surrendered two earned runs across 15.1 innings.

That stretch lowered his season ERA from 4.39 to 4.05. MLB’s statistics list Warren at 10-6 with 141 strikeouts across 142.1 innings, giving manager Aaron Boone both length and swing-and-miss ability in one roster spot.

Warren Already Passed an October Audition

The Yankees received a useful preview on September 4, when Warren followed Max Fried and delivered 2.1 scoreless innings against the Padres. The assignment disrupted his normal starting routine, yet he allowed one hit and helped force extra innings.

Warren also showed how his arsenal might play in shorter bursts. His velocity increased out of the bullpen, a common benefit for starters who no longer need to budget energy for six innings. The New York Post reported that Boone and Fried praised Warren’s ability to adjust to the unfamiliar job.

He carried that momentum back into the rotation on Wednesday. Warren threw eight pitches at 96 mph or faster, according to the New York Post, while continuing to feature the changeup that has helped his improvement.

The question no longer centers on whether Warren can help. Boone must determine where his versatility creates the most postseason value.

Yankees Can Use Warren Without Starting Him

Cam Schlittler, Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodón give New York four established rotation choices. A short series may not create a conventional start for Warren, especially if the Yankees use only three starters in the Wild Card Series.

That does not make him expendable. Warren could cover multiple innings after an early exit, protect a lead in the middle innings, or piggyback a veteran whose workload requires management. He could also provide emergency protection if an injury forces a late rotation change.

That role carries value because postseason games punish managers who wait too long to remove a struggling starter. Warren gives Boone a pitcher capable of entering early without forcing several one-inning relievers to cover the rest of the night.

The Yankees still have time to test Warren again before setting their roster. His remaining starts will matter, and the health of every veteran could reshape the plan.

However, Warren has already answered the most important question. He can start, adjust to relief, and miss bats in either assignment.

New York may enter October without a rotation opening for him. Warren’s five-start surge has still made him one of Boone’s clearest solutions.