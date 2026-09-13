New York Yankees Legend Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 12-2 on Saturday.

Spencer Jones had two hits and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Legend Makes Bold Jones Statement

Before Saturday’s game, Yankees legend Willie Randolph was asked about Jones (via YES Network).

Bob Lorenz: “Spencer Jones is doing it all in his third call-up right now. Feels like he’s getting in a really good rhythm. So much so that it’s another lefty-on-lefty challenge for him today. Boone putting him in there. What are you seeing with him against lefties?”

Randolph: “Well, Boone was just talking about it, and it’s spot on. He’s letting the ball travel deep. He’s hitting the ball the other way. He’s so strong, Bob. He doesn’t have to generate power… He’s so strong that he can just fist the ball out of there and get those RBI knocks… He knows he can go deep. So just put the ball in play, let the ball travel deep, get into it, keep your hands inside the ball, and he’s so strong that if you make contact, something good’s going to happen.”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .264 with 57 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and nine stolen bases in his first 75 MLB games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

Following the Mets, they will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.