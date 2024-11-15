Yankees’ Torres Replacement Gets $30 Million AAV in Prediction

The New York Yankees are in the mix to find a replacement for Gleyber Torres this winter. There aren’t many second basemans on the market, but the Yankees could get creative. If they could find a shortstop willing to play second or third base, they’d have an easier path to replace him.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could slide over to second, allowing them to pursue a third baseman. Willy Adames is willing to move positions if it means he’s signing with a team with a chance to win a championship, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic, giving the Yankees a clear replacement for Torres in the lineup.

“Free agent Willy Adames wants to stay at shortstop but would be willing to play a different position if he gets a strong offer from a team in position to win, league sources said,” Woo wrote on November 5.

Adames’ Contract Prediction Adames could be looking at a $175-plus million deal. There’s always an outside chance of players not having the market they’re expected to, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with the slugging shortstop, especially if he’s willing to move positions. If it happens, the New York Yankees would greatly benefit from it. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report wrote in his latest prediction that Adames landing more than $30 million AAV wouldn’t be surprising. “In his final year of arbitration eligibility, Adames made $12.25 million in 2024. Inking the slugging shortstop to a long-term deal will likely require more than double that annually. Adames turned 29 in September and has averaged 31 home runs and 100 RBI on a per-162-games basis over the past four seasons. Spotrac calculates his market value at six years and $152.2 million ($25.4 million AAV), using Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Javier Báez as the relevant comps.

“Considering the positional scarcity, it wouldn’t be surprising if Adames eclipses a $30 million annual salary on his new deal,” Miller wrote on November 15.

How the Yankees Could Use Him

Even if the New York Yankees re-sign Juan Soto, a player like Adames would be an excellent fit for them.

He was arguably the second-best shortstop in Major League Baseball this past season and should find success with the small Yankee Stadium dimensions.

However, the Yankees signing him wouldn’t be easy. If they were to give him $175 million, they could be looking at a massive tax bill.

“Even without Soto, the Yankees are already pushing right up against the luxury tax line for next season. Just in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman and DJ LeMahieu, they’re looking at almost $170 million,” Miller wrote. “Add Soto and Adames to that mix, and they’re right at that $241 million cutline with 18 other salaries to be included.