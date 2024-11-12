Yankees’ Torres Replacement Predicted to Sign $180 Million Deal

Replacing Gleyber Torres won’t be easy for the New York Yankees. They have internal options to explore, but the two-time All-Star is one of the top second basemen in baseball and will be missed if he departs.

The Yankees might have a better chance to replace Torres if they don’t re-sign Juan Soto. Clearly, keeping Soto in town is the bigger priority than finding a replacement at second base, but there’s a scenario where the Yankees could do both.

Jeff Passan of ESPN believes the Yankees could be in play for Willy Adames, highlighting that he’s willing to move positions. If Adames moved to third and Jazz Chisholm Jr. slid over to second, the Yankees would have an easy replacement for Torres.

“Willy Adames, shortstop: The 29-year-old is coming off a 32-homer season with the Milwaukee Brewers and has hit the second-most home runs in the past six seasons among shortstops, behind only Lindor,” Passan wrote on November 12.

“Though he makes all kinds of sense for the San Francisco Giants, Adames’ willingness to play third base ties him to the Mets and Yankees, too. The Dodgers will be in the mix as well. Adames should cash in, though any reports of contracts already offered are incorrect.”

Adames Predicted to Be Expensive

While it’s impossible to count out the New York Yankees when it comes to spending, it’s tough to imagine a scenario in which they could sign Soto to a $600-plus million deal and Adames to a long-term contract.

Anything is possible, and the two have been linked recently, so it’s certainly something that could happen.

Adames is expected to be paid like the top shortstop in Major League Baseball this winter. After the best season of his career and showing the willingness to move positions, he looks all but guaranteed to get paid handsomely.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report expects that to be the case, predicting that Adames will land a seven-year, $180 million deal.

“Willy Adames is reaching free agency at an interesting juncture of his career. He is coming off of the best offensive season of his career, as he homered 32 times and drove in 112 runs for the Brewers. That makes him an elite run producer at any position, let alone shortstop.