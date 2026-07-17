The New York Yankees first half in 2026 was certainly one of success, and despite the starting rotation and Aaron Judge dealing with major injury issues, they’ve managed to stay in the American League East race.

Despite being the toughest division in all of baseball, the Yankees are alive in the race with a record of 54-42, and ahead of the trade deadline, New York are a team looking to upgrade in a major way ahead of a potential World Series push. There’s plenty of options out there, and with the Yankees looking to add a shortstop, there’s one rival team that comes to mind, but according to recent reports, they’re not going to shell out for one of baseball’s most expensive players.

Francisco Lindor Trade Unlikely for the Yankees

For a long time, the Yankees have been hoping for a long-term answer at shortstop, and while many believed it could be Anthony Volpe, he just hasn’t developed the way anyone in New York was hoping for. In 2026, the position has been one of the Yankees worst (likely just ahead of catcher), and at the deadline, it makes sense for them to look for a major upgrade.

That’s led them to many potential options, with New York Mets star Francisco Lindor among them, but according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees aren’t prioritizing a blockbuster for the $341 million star, or any shortstop for that matter.

On paper, Lindor would be a great fit for the Yankees, but given the assets it would take for them to land Lindor, it simply doesn’t make sense, with the team instead prioritizing a bullpen upgrade and the catcher position.

Yankees Could Still Make a Deal With the Mets

Instead of Lindor, Heyman notes that there are several Mets that could make sense as trade deadline targets for the Yankees, naming Francisco Alvarez, Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes as players that could suit up in the pinstripes following the trade deadline. Not only are these players going to be much cheaper for the Yankees to acquire, but they fit the team needs much better, and given that the Mets have named only a few untouchable players, for the right offer, the Yankees could acquire several pieces from their city rivals if the offer is good enough for the Mets.

However, the Yankees are expected to go big game hunting once more, and after the likes of Mason Miller, Hunter Goodman and Ryan Jeffers have been linked to the team to fill voids on their roster, the Mets may not make the best trade partners. Ultimately though, this is a Yankees tam willing to do business with anyone for the right upgrades to a potential World Series roster, and given how many intriguing names are out there, they are expected to be the most active and aggressive team in baseball over the coming weeks as they look to sure up this loaded roster.