New York Mets Name Five Untouchables Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Mets have been on a spending spree in recent years, and as a result, everyone from the Owner, Manager, team and fanbase have been expecting them to compete for a World Series, even in a highly competitive National League.

Unfortunately, they’re yet to accomplish that goal, and in 2026 they’ve taken a bigger step back than anyone could have expected, as they sit in last place in the National League East with a 40-57 record at the first-half break. While the team likely aren’t going to give up given that there’s still a chance they could make an unlikely Wild Card run, the front office may want to be sellers at the trade deadline, and their latest move is an indication of how they’re going to play things moving forward.

Juan Soto Headlines Mets List of ‘Untouchables’

Unsurprisingly, with a 12 game gap between the Mets and the closest Wild Card spot, all signs are pointing towards the team being a seller, and if that is indeed the case, they’ve got plenty of assets that could be acquired by World Series contending teams for the right price.

As of right now, it’s unclear what those prices are, but according to Chelsea Janes of SNY, the Mets have told those inquiring teams that there are five untouchables on this roster in any potential trade talks.

“A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available,” writes Janes.

With less than three weeks until the trade deadline, this is great news for teams looking to contend in 2026, and while the Mets aren’t going to be giving away their players, for the right price, there could be a lot of moves coming for arguably baseball’s most disappointing team this season.

Mets Could be set for a Mid-Season Fire Sale

It’s no surprise that McLean and Soto find themselves on this list, but for Benge, Ewing and Scott to all be named as well shows how much their value has skyrocketed during a difficult 2026 season within the Mets organization.

What may surprise many is some of the names not featured on this list, notably star shortstop Francisco Lindor alongside prized free agency signing Bo Bichette, and while a team would be taking on a huge risk by trading for either, both have proven over their careers that they can be highly effective and conducive to success at the big league level. This of course doesn’t mean that the Mets will be moving everyone but these five players, as they would likely want to pivot this winter to make some additions ahead of a post-season push again in 2027, but if the right offers are there, the Mets could be moving huge chunks of their core in the next few weeks.