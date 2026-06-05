World Series MVP Yankees Must Consider Trading For After Aaron Judge News

On Thursday, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 2-1 (in the Bronx).

They played their third straight game without Aaron Judge.

It’s now been announced that the three-time MVP will miss an extended period.

Via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic: “Yankees say Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. This will require a period of rest and limited activity. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks to determine level of healing and appropriate next steps.”

World Series MVP Yankees Must Consider

While the Yankees have a deep roster, they are also looking to compete for a World Series in 2026.

Therefore, one player they should consider trading for is two-time World Series Champion Jorge Soler.

The 34-year-old is in the last year of his contract (and playing for the Los Angeles Angels).

Why Soler?

Soler would be a low-risk addition since he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

In addition, it’s very possible the Angels would be willing to move him for little to nothing.

He is far from his prime, but is a player who has impacted winning in a huge way.

The 2023 MLB All-Star helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series (and won 2021 World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves).

Soler would be an excellent player for Aaron Boone and the Yankees to have in their organization for their playoff run.

While he mostly has been a DH this year, he has played in Right Field eight times (where Judge plays).

He is currently batting .220 with 47 hits, nine home runs, 33 RBI’s and 28 runs in 58 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in the Bronx.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.