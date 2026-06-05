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World Series MVP Yankees Must Consider Trading For After Aaron Judge News

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Jorge Soler #12 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to his home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 05, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 2-1 (in the Bronx).

They played their third straight game without Aaron Judge.

It’s now been announced that the three-time MVP will miss an extended period.

Via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic: “Yankees say Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. This will require a period of rest and limited activity. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks to determine level of healing and appropriate next steps.”

World Series MVP Yankees Must Consider

GettyJorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves is named the MVP following the team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

While the Yankees have a deep roster, they are also looking to compete for a World Series in 2026.

Therefore, one player they should consider trading for is two-time World Series Champion Jorge Soler.

The 34-year-old is in the last year of his contract (and playing for the Los Angeles Angels).

Why Soler?

GettyJorge Soler #2 of the Atlanta Braves walks back to the dugout during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 3, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Soler would be a low-risk addition since he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

In addition, it’s very possible the Angels would be willing to move him for little to nothing.

He is far from his prime, but is a player who has impacted winning in a huge way.

The 2023 MLB All-Star helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series (and won 2021 World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves).

GettyJorge Soler #68 of the Chicago Cubs watches his two-run homer against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning on September 15, 2016 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Soler would be an excellent player for Aaron Boone and the Yankees to have in their organization for their playoff run.

While he mostly has been a DH this year, he has played in Right Field eight times (where Judge plays).

He is currently batting .220 with 47 hits, nine home runs, 33 RBI’s and 28 runs in 58 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in the Bronx.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series MVP Yankees Must Consider Trading For After Aaron Judge News

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