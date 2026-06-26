Yankees’ 100 MPH Pitching Phenom Prospect Thriving In New Role

The Yankees’ No. 4-ranked prospect, right-handed pitching phenom Carlos Lagrange, has thrived since transitioning to the bullpen for the Yankees‘ Triple-A Affiliate, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Lagrange, who’s just 23 years old and stands at 6’7 248 lbs, recorded his first save in professional baseball last night as the Railriders faced the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate.

Lagrange got into a bit of trouble in the ninth innings, allowing the first two runners to reach with nobody out and just a 4-2 lead at the time, but Lagrange worked out of trouble by recording two strikeouts and a fly out to end the game. Lagrange’s fastball maxed out at 101.5 mph, and since being moved to the bullpen, Lagrange has posted a 1.98 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched and an opposing batting average of just .188, according to Max Ralph of MLB.com. Although the sample size is small, the Yankees originally planned to have Lagrange start this year in Double A and Triple A, but opted to move him to the bullpen in Triple A on June 2nd, as first reported by Yankees Insider Jack Curry of the YES Network.

Yankees View Lagrange As Big Bullpen Factor In 2026

Curry hinted in this report that the Yankees may view Lagrange as a significant contributor to the team’s bullpen sometime down the stretch in the second half of the season, or whenever they feel he’s ready this year in 2026. It’s no secret that the Yankees need bullpen help ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline, but Lagrange could be an internal addition that gets them closer to reducing the gaps in the bullpen. Curry also noted that Lagrange’s fastball tops out at 103 MPH, as was evident in spring training this year.

Lagrange in 17 games for the Railriders in Triple A has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 62.2 innings pitched. Lagrange has things to improve. Despite his overpowering fastball and strikeout-heavy persona, he needs to work on reducing walks by improving his command. The Yankees realize this, and hence aren’t rushing him too quickly.

But there is a sense of urgency, especially with a weak American League, again this year, and the prime opportunity for the Yankees to make a serious run as World Series contenders.

Lagrange Still Needs To Work On Improving Command

Lagrange made 11 starts in Triple A, where he logged a 4.41 ERA, an impressive 11.6 K/9, but a high walk rate of 4.6 BB/9, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Lagrange has walked six batters in just over 13 innings pitched out of the bullpen, which is a slight improvement, but still needs work if he wants to be called up by the Yankees as soon as possible. The potential, however, is sky high, and a lot to like from a Yankees perspective.

The Yankees will still need to have an aggressive trade deadline, of course, to add bullpen arms, but Lagrange seems to be adjusting to this bullpen role in Triple A well, and if he keeps improving, such adjustments can find him great success in the Bronx at some point this summer. He’s definitely a name to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead as it relates to the Yankees’ plans.