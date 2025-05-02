Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Ominous Admission on Former All-Star’s Injury

The New York Yankees placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on Friday morning.

When asked about the one-time All-Star’s status and recovery timeline later that day, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an ominous admission.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a high-grade strain, per Aaron Boone,” Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News posted on social media. “‘I think it’s gonna be a while.'”

According to Boone, Chisholm Jr. is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.

When asked about his prognosis, the former “MLB The Show” cover athlete said he “couldn’t believe it,” per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Boone Lays Out 2nd Base Plans During Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Absence

While players like Pablo Reyes and/or Oswald Peraza could see time at the keystone during Chisholm Jr.’s absence, New York’s manager said at least in the immediate future, 24-year-old Jorbit Vivas will get a chance at the starting nod.

Vivas was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the former Miami Marlins star was placed on the IL and will make his MLB debut during the Yankees’ series-opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Vivas is starting at second base and batting ninth against the Rays on Friday.

“Aaron Boone said Jorbit Vivas is going to get an opportunity to play with Jazz Chisholm Jr. out approximately 4-6 weeks,” Phillips reported.

The insider added that “the plan is for Jorbit Vivas to primarily play 2B, opposed to him and other infielders moving back and forth between 2B and 3B.”

Vivas has recorded two home runs, 15 RBI, six stolen bases and a .319/.426/.436 triple slash across 116 plate appearances covering 26 games with the RailRiders this season, while starting 15 contests at third base and 10 at second.

Could Rehabbing 3-Time All-Star Return to Former Position?

It looks like the lefty-swinging Venezuelan will get the first shot as Chisholm Jr.’s replacement, but there could be a certain former three-time All-Star lurking in the minor leagues as well.

36-year-old veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu is making a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset on Friday night. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner is batting second for the Patriots and was originally slated to start at the hot corner, before being switched to second base.

LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day IL at the beginning of the season due to a left calf strain and is entering his seventh season in pinstripes and 15th MLB season overall.

The 2009 draft pick had arguably the worst season of his career in 2024, finishing the year with two home runs, 26 RBIs and a .204/.269/.259 slash line across 67 games and 228 plate appearances. LeMahieu, notably, only played the corner infield last year and last suited up at second base in 2023 for just nine games.