Yankees Send Aaron Judge to Dallas Specialist as Season-Ending Diagnosis Looms

The New York Yankees escalated concern over Aaron Judge’s rib injury on Thursday, referring the three-time AL MVP to a thoracic outlet syndrome specialist in Dallas. While the club hopes to rule out the condition, according to a report by MLB insider Jon Heyman, the move raises the possibility that Judge could be facing an injury with the potential to sideline him for most or all of the season.

Thoracic outlet syndrome is uncommon among position players, but its appearance in Judge’s diagnostic process immediately raises alarms. The Yankees entered the week expecting a bone bruise diagnosis. Now, one of baseball’s most important players is undergoing evaluation by one of the nation’s leading specialists in a condition that has ended the seasons of multiple MLB players.

Yankees Send Judge to Specialist in Dallas

The Yankees confirmed that Judge was referred to Dr. Gregory Pearl, a Dallas-based vascular surgeon and professor at Texas A&M Health Sciences Center whose practice specializes in thoracic outlet syndrome management in elite athletes, according to MLB.com Yankees correspondent Bryan Hoch.

Thoracic outlet syndrome refers to any of several conditions caused by compression of nerves or blood vessels in the space between the neck and the first rib, according to an MLB.com explanation of the syndrome. The condition strikes pitchers far more often than position players — pitchers made up 88 percent of the 52 professional baseball players who underwent TOS surgery in a 2024 American Journal of Sports Medicine study. Former first baseman Jared Walsh and catcher Mike Zunino are among the rare position player cases, both undergoing surgery in 2022. Neither returned to previous levels of production.

Sports medicine physician Dr. David J. Chao offered a somewhat optimistic perspective Thursday.

“Would be surprised if thoracic outlet syndrome and surgery was the outcome,” Chao posted on his social media account, though he noted separately that at least a 10-day IL stint appeared likely given the number of unknowns still surrounding the injury.

Aaron Judge Rib Injury: What the Imaging Revealed

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Thursday that imaging showed edema — that is, swelling — around the bone bruise area on Judge’s ribcage. The results sent the club back for additional targeted scans rather than producing a definitive answer, according to a Sports Illustrated report. Boone said he expected clarity “by today, and even immediately.”

Sports physician Jesse Morse had issued his own assessment earlier on Thursday.

“Aaron Judge underwent 3 different forms of imaging over the past 24 hours. You don’t do that if the injury is clear cut and obvious,” Morse wrote. He added that a season-ending outcome “has to be on the table.”

Judge entered Thursday slashing .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs across 59 games. New York sits a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and has dropped two games since its captain left the lineup before a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

For now, the Yankees can only wait. The outcome of Judge’s visit with a leading thoracic outlet syndrome specialist may provide long-awaited clarity — or raise even bigger questions about the future of their season.