Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Major Injury Update on Max Fried

The New York Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries across their roster over the past two months.

Most notably, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton remain sidelined, along with starting pitchers Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Fried’s status Tuesday. Fried has been out since May 14 with elbow discomfort.

Boone Gives Update on Fried

During his weekly appearance on Talkin’ Yankees, Boone revealed that Fried will make a rehab start Wednesday and throw approximately 60 pitches. He made his first minor league start last week on July 17.

If all goes well, the Yankees expect Fried to rejoin the starting rotation early next week when the team travels to Chicago for a four-game series against the White Sox beginning Monday, followed by a three-game series against the Cubs.

Aaron Boone tells us that Max Fried will throw 60 pitches in a rehab start tomorrow and then they expect him to join the rotation in Chicago pic.twitter.com/6KfvQOCqAL — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 21, 2026

Fried Shares Honest Thoughts on Injury

Fried spoke to the media last week and admitted it has been difficult watching from the sidelines while the Yankees have struggled.

“As a competitor, it sucks because I wish that I was out there. But I wasn’t able to stay healthy enough to help the guys out. We’re a confident group,” Fried said. “You’re not going to play your best baseball the whole year, all 162. It’s been not as consistent as we’ve wanted it to be, but we’re pretty motivated coming out of the break to play some of our best baseball, especially when it matters most.”

Fried’s 2026 Campaign

Fried has made 10 starts for the Yankees this season, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 61.2 innings.

If the Yankees can get their rotation back to full strength, they could have one of the best starting staffs in baseball.

With Cam Schlittler emerging as a frontline arm and Gerrit Cole rounding back into form, a rotation featuring Cole, Schlittler, Fried, Rodón, and either Ryan Weathers or Will Warren — or even both in a six-man rotation — would rank among the strongest units in the league.