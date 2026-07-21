Hi, Subscriber

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Major Injury Update on Max Fried

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees from the game during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries across their roster over the past two months.

Most notably, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton remain sidelined, along with starting pitchers Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Fried’s status Tuesday. Fried has been out since May 14 with elbow discomfort.

Boone Gives Update on Fried

During his weekly appearance on Talkin’ Yankees, Boone revealed that Fried will make a rehab start Wednesday and throw approximately 60 pitches. He made his first minor league start last week on July 17.

If all goes well, the Yankees expect Fried to rejoin the starting rotation early next week when the team travels to Chicago for a four-game series against the White Sox beginning Monday, followed by a three-game series against the Cubs.

Fried Shares Honest Thoughts on Injury

Fried spoke to the media last week and admitted it has been difficult watching from the sidelines while the Yankees have struggled.

“As a competitor, it sucks because I wish that I was out there. But I wasn’t able to stay healthy enough to help the guys out. We’re a confident group,” Fried said. “You’re not going to play your best baseball the whole year, all 162. It’s been not as consistent as we’ve wanted it to be, but we’re pretty motivated coming out of the break to play some of our best baseball, especially when it matters most.”

Fried’s 2026 Campaign

Fried has made 10 starts for the Yankees this season, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 61.2 innings.

If the Yankees can get their rotation back to full strength, they could have one of the best starting staffs in baseball.

With Cam Schlittler emerging as a frontline arm and Gerrit Cole rounding back into form, a rotation featuring Cole, Schlittler, Fried, Rodón, and either Ryan Weathers or Will Warren — or even both in a six-man rotation — would rank among the strongest units in the league.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Major Injury Update on Max Fried

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x